MES Surfactants Market to Partake Significant Development by 2024

MES (methyl ester sulfonates) surfactants are anionic surfactants. They are an important class of biosurfactants. Biosurfactants are used in a wide range of industries including household detergents, personal care, industrial and institutional cleaners, food processing, oilfield chemicals, agricultural chemicals, and textiles. MES surfactants are sulfonated anionic surfactants derived from oleochemical methyl esters. MES surfactants are largely used in the preparation of detergents. MES surfactants offer excellent properties to detergent formulators. These properties primarily include good overall detergency, high compatibility with other ingredients including enzymes, superior biodegradability, and high tolerance to water hardness ions. Due to such favorable properties, MES surfactants are increasingly being used in applications such as detergents, cosmetics, agrochemicals, and technical. Rising demand in end-user industries such as detergents, personal care, and agriculture is expected to drive the growth of the global MES surfactants market during the next six years.

Surfactants are widely used in household and personal care applications. Anionic surfactants dominate the global surfactants market in the household and personal care segments and account for more than 50% share of this market. MES surfactants are emerging as alternative anionic surfactants due to rapid technological advancements in the field of biosurfactants, rising commercial production of biosurfactants, increased global production of oils, and the growing need to implement green solutions across the globe in several industries. Other factors such as shortage or high price of LAB (linear alkylbenzene sulfonate) surfactant, local availability of natural oils, and area-specific detergent characteristics or soap-based formulations are driving the global MES surfactants market. Properties of MES surfactants such as carbon neutral nature and superior biodegradability are fueling the growth in their demand across the globe. Factors such as stringent environmental regulations and rising awareness regarding reduction of carbon footprint and improvement in overall sustainability of the business operations are expected to propel the global MES surfactants market in the near future.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for MES surfactants in the next six years. The major reason behind this is the growing demand from developing countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Additionally, countries in Africa, South America, and the Middle East have been displaying significant economic growth since the last few years. These nations mainly include Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Israel. Furthermore, economies in North America and Europe are steadily recovering from the economic recession of 2008. These economic, industrial, and demographic factors are ultimately generating a positive outlook for the world economy. Considering this positive prospect, FMCG and related industries are expected to record substantial growth during the next few years.

Outlook for the FMCG industry in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Thailand, and Brazil appears positive owing to the rapidly rising population in these countries. Thus, demand for detergents and personal care products is projected to increase at rapid rate in the next six years. This would ultimately generate high demand for MES surfactants in these emerging countries. Major FMCG companies are focusing on these developing countries in order to tap their high market potential. Major producers of MES surfactants are installing robust manufacturing facilities in these nations in order to meet the increasing regional demand. Therefore, the global MES surfactants market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the next six years.

Major companies operating in the global MES surfactants market include BASF-Cognis, ECOVER and MG INTOBIO.