Metolachlor Market – Shares, Strategies and Opportunities 2015 – 2023

Metolachlor is an organic compound typically used as herbicide for controlling certain broad leaf weed species and annual grassy weeds. Metolachlor belongs to the family of the chloroacetanilide herbicide chemicals. Weeds deprive the crop plants of essential soil nutrients resulting in their stunted growth. Metolachlor inhibits the geranylgeranyl pyrophosphate cyclases, which forms a part of the gibberellin pathway. Metolachlor is primarily applied for controlling broadleaf weed and grass in peanuts, soybean, corn and cotton. Metolachlor can be used in combination with other herbicides, owing to which, it is widely accepted as an herbicide in the major parts of the world.

The global agriculture industry is anticipated to act as a major driver for metolachlor market in the next six years. The developing nations across Asia Pacific region such as India and China are expected to have rising demand for metolachlor in the next few years majorly due increased agriculture industry.

Metolachlor was synthesized by Ciba-Geigy Limited in 1972 and was registered in 1977. Metolachlor is manufactured through condensation of 2-ethyl-6-methylaniline with methoxyacetone. Metolachlor is a colorless and odorless liquid at room temperature. Metolachlor is generally applied through ground application for the entire agricultural site; however, aerial, chemigation and irrigation methods are also used commonly. Metolachlor is majorly available in concentrate emulsifiable formulation and granular formation. Metolachlor is typically used in treatment of weeds in crops including corn, soybeans and sorghum. Metolachlor is also commonly used on lawns and turf, ornamental plants, trees, shrubs and vines, fencerows and hedgerows for controlling weeds. Considering, wide array of application areas especially in crops, metolachlor market is anticipated to increase in the next six years. Additionally, metolachlor is also used with Atrazine for controlling many important weeds and grasses without the problem of carryover of herbicides affecting succeeding crops. However, practice limitations prohibit usage of metolachlor in greenhouses or other enclosed structures or loamy sand soils, to trees or vines that will bear harvestable fruit within a period of one year. The toxicity of metolachlor prohibits the grazing livestock for a month’s duration on application of metolachlor over the grass fields. The potential toxicity of metolachlor is likely to act as restraint to metolachlor market in the next six years.

The growth of agriculture industry primarily due to rising need of vegetables and fresh fruits is expected to act as a major driver for metolachlor in Asia Pacific region which is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for metolachlor. Additionally, the demand for metolachlor is expected to remain high in the countries such as China and India due to escalating need for higher yield and for fulfilling the increasing food demand from the constantly rising population. In September 2014, Shandong Binnong Technology Ltd. promoted production of metolachlor for treatment of various weeds on garlic fields, thereby increasing the yield of garlic nearly by 15% to 20%. Furthermore, the developed regions are also expected to be the major market for metolachlor, owing to their increased demand for crop yield from available cultivable land. In addition to typical agricultural crops, metolachlor also finds application in treatment for several weeds on ornamental plants, shrubs and vines. Thus the wide array of

Metolachlor Market

applications is projected to drive the metolachlor market across the globe in the next six years.

Some of the key manufacturers of metolachlor are Shandong Binnong Technology Ltd. Syngenta AG, Bayer CropScience , FMC Corporation and Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem Co. Ltd.