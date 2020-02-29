Mice Model Market With Top Business Growing Strategies, Technological Innovation And Emerging Trends Of Outlook To 2023

Global Mice Model Market: Snapshot

Biomedical research has taken a front seat in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, to a point where a nation’s research and development landscape can be gauged by its level of investment in biomedical research. The past decade has consequently witnessed a staggering rise in biomedical research in most countries, both developed and developing. A significant part of this research investment typically goes into animal models, more specifically, mice models. This forms the primary driver for the global mice models market.

Another factor promoting the increased use of mice models is the recent number of improvements that have been made in mice models. These improvements have not only enhanced their utility in current applications, but also increased the overall scope of applications for mice models. Biomedical research can use mice models for increasingly complex diseases, such as the use of mutated mice models for studying the ALS disease, or the use of advanced mice models to understand lung injury repair.

The factors above and similar ones that promote the use of mice models are responsible for imparting a positive growth rate to the global mice models market, which is expected to be valued at US$1.79 bn by the end of 2023.

Demand for Mice Models in North America Remains High

44.9% of the global market for mice models is expected to be held by North America in 2023, in terms of revenue. Europe at the same time is expected to emerge as the second-leading market for mice models, followed closely by Asia Pacific. North America and Europe have an established pharmaceutical industry and an advanced biosciences research field. Both regions are still showing a high demand for mice models that are meant to be used in advanced drug discovery processes and other medical research.

However, their overall share in the market value has dropped since 2014, owing to the significantly high demand for mice models in Asia Pacific. This region is showing an especially high demand for knockout and transgenic mice models. Close to half of the global mice models business in the world for these types is taken up by the Asia Pacific countries of China, India, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Inbred Mice Models Continue to Show High Demand, Demand for Hybrid Models on the Rise

Based on model types, the global market for mice models is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2015 to 2023, ending at US$1.79 bn by the end of 2023. Among the various mice model types, inbred mice models have consistently been the popular ones, owing to the ease with which scientists can reproduce the data and the overall cost effective system of obtaining inbred mice models. Additionally, the size of samples in inbred mice models can be considerably smaller than their outbred counterparts.

However, the demand for congenic or hybrid mice models is expected to rise significantly over the coming years owing to a high preference for them in the expanding cardiovascular research. Transgenic mice models are the second most popular models in the world. They possess a high volume of research capability in the fields of angiogenesis, breast cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease.

The key providers of mice models from a global standpoint include Charles River Laboratories, The Jackson Laboratory, Harlan Laboratories, and Taconic Biosciences.

