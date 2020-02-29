Military Protection Glasses Market Outlook to 2023 – Top Companies are Teijin Limited, PPG Industries Inc, Rheinmetall AG, Koninklijke Ten Cate BV and Others

Global Military Protection Glasses Market Report Information by Type (Laser Safety, Bulletproof, Fire Resistant, Ballistic Protection), Material (Glass Fiber, Sapphire, Quartz, Polycarbonate), Platforms (Armored Vehicle, Tank, Others)— Forecast till 2023

The Military Protection Glasses market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights:

Protection glasses are made from multiple layers of tough glass with “interlayers” of various composite materials. With the modernization of warfare and increasing defense expenses, there has been an increase in the demand for cost-efficient, heat resistant, UV resistant, and shatter-proof military protection glasses. Therefore, military protection glasses sales are expected to rise significantly during the forecast period.

The factors driving the growth of the market are militarization of law enforcement agencies of different countries and increasing applications of glasses in military. However, the scarcity of manufacturing facility for manufacturing of protection glasses is restricting their implementation.

The market in North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The rising number of protection glasses customers and an increase in the demand for armor in the military are the major reasons for the high growth of this market. The growing adoption of military protection glasses in countries such as the U.S. and Canada are expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global military protection glasses market, tracking three market segments across five regions. The report studies the key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years in each region. The study segments the global military protection glasses market by type, material, platforms, and region.

Key Players:

The key players in the military protection glasses market are Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Saint-Gobain Sully (France), Morgan Advanced Materials Plc (U.K), Asahi Glass Co Ltd (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), DuPont (U.S.), Schott AG (Germany), PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), and Koninklijke Ten Cate BV (Netherlands).

