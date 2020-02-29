“Mobile and Wireless Infrastructure Software Platforms Market 2025 Analysis of Top Manufacturers, Size & Share, CAGR, Imports and Exports ” is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

Mobile and wireless infrastructure software platforms bring up the development tools and deployment servers that are used to create brand-new customer mobile applications or to mobilize established conventional enterprise applications, e-mail and enterprise data stores.These platform involves the process by which application software is developed for mobile devices. Applications are either pre-installed on phones during the manufacturing process or delivered as web applications using server-side processing to provide an “app-like” experience within a Web browser.

Before the mobile computing era, every organization needed a website to promote, and interact with customers. Today, mobile is quickly overtaking desktop computing not only in terms of mainstream usage, but within the enterprise. The advent of bring your own device (BYOD) and a multitude of cloud-enabled productivity applications have given the workforce an advanced way of getting the job done. Mobile infrastructure software platforms reduce the complexities associated with developing and designing mobile and web applications. They are specially designed architecture suites that help organizations to develop mobile applications specific to their company’s functions. These solutions help build applications, along with subsequent testing and delivery of these applications.

IT solutions such as mobile backend-as-a-service (MBaaS) eliminate the need for application developers to create their back-end systems. This reduces the application development time, improves front-end tasks, and also enhances the UI design for a better user experience. This, in turn, fuel the growth of the market for mobile and wireless infrastructure software platforms market.

The rising trend of internet of things, emergence of DevOps, mobile backend-as-a-service (MBaaS) on the rise, increased adoption of BYOD and BYOA, developers embracing cloud IDE are crucial factors facilitating the expansion of mobile and wireless infrastructure software platforms market.

While “Bring your own devices” (BYOD) is already well entrenched in the market, “Bring your own access” (BYOA) is the next evolutionary step. BYOA is essentially wireless remote access to a company’s network, for home workers and executives on the move. This, in turn creating a big surge in demand for enterprise application development services. The emergence of DevOps (development and operations) automates application testing and deployment processes by establishment of cross-disciplinary community, involving developers, tech users. The cloud makes multi-device synchronization of apps seamless, offer unprecedented flexibility in coding, testing, and launching apps, and speed up the app development cycle considerably

Increase in adoption of mobile phones and smart devices is a major key driver for market growth. The use of mobile phones and smart devices has grown exponentially worldwide. With this, the demand for advanced and specific mobile application development solutions is also growing rapidly. The need to automate application development process, speed up time-to-market through shorter application development cycle are other driving force for the market.

Issues pertaining to app interoperability, complexities in application integration, IT security concerns are expected to restrain the market growth in near future.

The global market for mobile and wireless infrastructure software platform is segmented on the basis of deployment, end-user, application and geography. Based on the deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud based. On the basis of end user, the market can be segmented into business financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, retail, IT and telecommunication, automobile, and government. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into mobile, tablets, and laptops among others. Moreover, on the basis of geography the global market is classified into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and South America.

Asia pacific is expected to dominate the market of mobile and wireless infrastructure software platform, due to high availability of low-cost smartphones and tablets and emerging trend of using digital technology.

Some of the major players offering mobile and wireless infrastructure software platforms are Adobe Systems, IBM, Kony, Salesforce.com, SAP, Backbase, Globo, Intellectsoft, Microsoft, Oracle, OutSystems, Red Hat, Sourcebits, and Telerik.

