Mobile Applications for Melanoma Detection Market to be Worth US$1.4 Mn by 2022

The Europe and Israel Mobile Applications for Melanoma Detection Market has been envisioned in a publication released by Transparency Market Research (TMR) to entertain a highly competitive scenario. This could be on account of the presence of a substantial number of mobile applications holding a small share in the market. Of all the prominent ones, mobile applications such as Mole Doctor, Melanoma Watch, Spot Mole, Dr. Mole, and Dermatology Planet have been anticipated to set up a widespread presence in the coming years.

According to the TMR report, the Europe mobile applications for melanoma detection market could collect a larger revenue of around US$1.5 mn by the end of 2022. Even though Greece is dealing with economic volatility, it has been prognosticated to exhibit a perpetually elevating growth until the same year.

Request to View Sample of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=5282

Europe and Israel mobile applications for melanoma detection market has been foreseen to witness a strong demand in the coming years due to the increase in mortality rate and occurrence of the skin cancer. This has led to a healthy emphasis on the early screening of patients, which could raise the importance of implementing melanoma detection mobile applications. A prompt diagnosis of the skin cancer could be extremely helpful for patients. The substantial improvement in the adoption of mHealth has been forecasted to bode well for the growth of the market. The swelling smartphone penetration in the healthcare field could be another factor polishing the need for mobile applications for melanoma detection in Europe and Israel.

The impressive variety of melanoma detection mobile applications could attract a larger group of consumers in the Europe and Israel market. Patients could be equipped with interactive teaching applications, mole tracking and reminder applications, educational applications, and algorithm analysis applications. While some mobile applications offer diagnosis based on image processing, others could connect patients directly to physicians or doctors. In the recent time, the inclination toward mobile applications for melanoma detection that are capable of sending images of moles to a board of licensed dermatologists has experienced a telling hike. After receiving the images and examining the condition, the dermatologists could issue appropriate diagnosis.

A majority of mobile applications for melanoma detection have been provided by different vendors. As a result, there could a neck-and-neck competition amongst melanoma detection mobile application vendors to secure a larger user preference. Nevertheless, a top challenge encountered by the vendors could be to encourage users to shift to paid variants of melanoma detection mobile applications.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=5282

Nonetheless, with a view to counter this challenge, vendors have been expected to develop several revenue models to run their business in the most profitable manner. Even markets such as Greece that have been affected by economic volatility could showcase growth supported by the rise in the count of melanoma cases in the latest years. Although there are different ways to diagnose melanoma, such as skin self-examination (SSE), screening conducted by healthcare professionals, and skin surveillance, there has been a significantly low adherence to screening guidelines. However, mobile applications for melanoma detection could help self-screening with increased participation of patients, and thus eventually help to curb the rise of mortality rate in Europe and Israel.