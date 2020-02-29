Neurocysticercocis Therapeutics Market Rear Excessive Growth Estimated by Key Top Players

Neurocysticercosis (NCC Therapeutics) is a significant yet under-recognized health concern across the world. NCC is caused by Taenia solium, a pork tapeworm which is found in the small intestine of humans. The larvae of Taenia solium develop into the adults, upon ingestion of undercooked vegetables or pork meat. The adult Taenia solium enters the nervous system and causes epilepsy or other neurological disorders. Globally, two to three million people are estimated to suffer from epilepsy caused by NCC. NCC is primarily diagnosed by CT scan, MRI, and serological tests. In particular, CT scan of the brain is found to be effective in diagnosing NCC in humans. Several physicians consider surgical intervention as a superior treatment over medications.

Based on NCC therapeutics type, the global NCC therapeutics market can be classified into intra-parenchymal NCC and extra-parenchymal NCC therapeutics. Intra-parenchymal is most commonly seen among children aged over five years, but it can occur in toddlers or infants also. Based on drug type, the NCC therapeutics market has been categorized into anti-helmintics, anti-epileptics, corticosteroids, and others. In terms of route of administration, the market has been divided into oral and parenteral. In terms of distribution channel, the global NCC therapeutics market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies & drug stores, and others.

Geographically, the global NCC therapeutics market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the Centers for Disease Prevention & Control (CDC), nearly 1,500 new NCC patients are admitted to hospitals in the U.S. every year. This infection is predominantly observed among immigrants. According to a study published in the journal Pathogens and Global Health, nearly 0.5 per 100,000 people suffer from NCC in the U.S. every year. On the other hand, approximately 1.5–5.8 cases of NCC per 100,000 Hispanic population are found in the U.S. every year. The infection rate of NCC in Europe is variable. Western Europe witnesses high infection rate as compared to other countries in Europe.

Among western parts of Europe, more than 15 per 100,000 people are infected by NCC in France, Germany, and Belgium every year. Significant infection rate, high diagnosis and treatment rates of NCC, developed health care infrastructure, and availability of medical reimbursements are likely to drive the NCC therapeutics market in North America and Europe during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, around 25–30 cases per 100,000 population suffer from NCC every year. Large patient pool, rising incidence of NCC, and developing health care infrastructure are estimated to drive the NCC market in Asia Pacific at a noteworthy rate during the forecast period. Low awareness about NCC and low diagnosis rate of the disease in Latin America and Africa are likely to restrain the NCC therapeutics market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global NCC therapeutics market are Amedra Pharmaceuticals LLC, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Par Pharmaceutical, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Allergan, Inc., and Hospira (parent organization: Prizer).

