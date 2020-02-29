Off-road Vehicle Market Expected to Surpass US$ 380 Bn, Globally, by 2026

The off-road vehicle market has been forecasted for the period 2018 to 2026 based on revenue (US$ Bn) and volume (Thousand Units). This report provides forecast and analysis of the off-road vehicle market at regional and global levels. The study highlights the drivers and restraints influencing the market. The report also highlights the opportunities in the off-road vehicle market and underlines the technological roadmap for understanding the market.

The report contains value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global off-road vehicle market. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the off-road vehicle market has also been included that helps understand the competitive scenario of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global Off-road vehicle market by segmenting it in terms of application, fuel type, engine size, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation comprises current scenario along with forecast of the off-road vehicle market. The forecast provided is based on the compilation of current trends as well as the expected scenario in future due to change in technological, geographical, political, regulatory, and economic factors such as the rapid expansion of the electric vehicles market. Demand for fuel-efficient vehicles among consumers and government emission regulations have been considered while sizing the market.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global off-road vehicle market. The major share of the market is held by a few key players and the rest is fragmented among medium-scale manufacturers. Major players operating in the Off-road vehicle market include AB Volvo, Caterpillar, AGCO Corporation, Bell Equipment, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Doosan Infracore, Escorts Limited, Hitachi, Ltd., Komatsu America Corp., KUBOTA Corporation, Liebherr Group, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Manitowoc, SAME DEUTZ-FAHR Italia S.p.A., Terex Corporation, and YANMAR CO., LTD.

Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The off-road vehicle market is primarily driven by rapid expansion of construction and mining industries, which in turn is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Furthermore, development of new equipment for the agriculture sector is another major factor propelling the off-road vehicle market.

The report provides the estimated market size of the off-road vehicle market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size has been provided in terms of revenue (US$ Bn) and volume (Thousand Units). Market figures have been estimated based on engine, fuel type, sales channel, vehicle, and region. Size and forecast for each major segment have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

For exclusive market insights from experts? Request a Brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=48879

Primary research involves e-mail interactions and telephonic interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across regions. Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.