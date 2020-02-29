Oil Field Services Market: 2019 Latest Demand, Share, Techniques, Applications Analysis and 2025 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
This report focuses on the global Oil Field Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil Field Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Halliburton
Schlumberger
Weatherford International
Abbot Group
Superior Energy Services
National OilWell Varco, Inc.
COSL
Acteon
Aker Solutions
Baker Hughes
Cyntech
Ensco plc
Fluor Corporation
Hytera
Nabors Industries
Siemens
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Well Completion Equipment & Services
Drilling & Completion Fluids Services
Drilling Waste Management Services
Oil Country Tubular Goods
Pressure Pumping Services
Well Intervention
Wireline Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Oil Field Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Oil Field Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continued….
