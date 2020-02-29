Opportunities in the Spray Dried Nonfat Dry Milk Industry: Insights Covering Dynamics and Competitive Scenario through 2022

Changing dietary habits of consumers and increasing focus on consumption of diary-rich products across the emerging markets including Asia Pacific has contributed towards the market growth of spray dried nonfat dry milk over the forecast period. This shift has fuelled the demand for spray dried nonfat dry milk market as an effective alternative for natural pasteurized fresh milk. Spray dried nonfat dry milk is typically made by spraying pasteurized skim milk under low pressure chamber in order to remove the water thus leaving behind fine particles of nonfat milk solids, referred to as dry nonfat milk. Spray dried nonfat dry milk is widely used a coloring, flavor enhancing, nutritional enrichment, emulsifying agent, whipping and foaming agent across various areas of food and beverages domain.

The global spray dried nonfat dry milk powder market is highly competitive with players focusing on the offering organic products which is further expected to contribute towards market share of spray dried nonfat dry milk powder over the forecast period. The global demand for spray dried nonfat dry milk is expected to expand with a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Spray Dried Nonfat Dry Milk Market: Drivers & Restraints

Major factor fueling the spray dried nonfat dry milk market includes, rising consumer demand for healthy and nutritious products. Due to less moisture content spray dried nonfat dairy milk aids in accelerating shelf life of the products which is driving its use among the food products manufacturers across the globe. Also, reduced transportation and storage cost associated with spray dried nonfat dry milk is helping the market generate significant revenues. Rising disposable income of population living in emerging nations and growing consumption of spray dried nonfat dry milk as an alternative to regular milk are likely to boost the demand for spray dried nonfat dry milk market. Furthermore, increasing demand for low fat, organic food products is helping the manufacturers to generate maximum revenue returns in the global market for spray dried nonfat dry milk over the forecast period.

Difficult climatic conditions and low/negative farm margins have led to a decline in spray dried nonfat dried milk market around the globe. Poor weather conditions, declining milk prices across the globe have contributed towards reduced milk production in key exporting regions including the EU, New Zealand, Australia, China, Argentina and Brazil. Stringent development of rules regarding the spray dried nonfat dry milk has impacted the production. Spray dried nonfat dry milk powder has all the nutrients present in milk, except vitamin C, vitamin B12, thiamin, and a reduced amount of protein.

Spray Dried Nonfat Dry Milk Market: Market Segmentation

The spray dried nonfat dry milk market is segmented on the basis of application, sales channel and geography. With increasing health conscious consumers across the globe the producers of nonfat dry milk are constantly working on enriching and producing spray dried nonfat dry milk with extra nutrition which is further escalating the market revenues for spray dried nonfat dry milk over the forecast period.

Spray Dried Nonfat dry milk market: Regional Outlook

With respect to geography, spray dried nonfat dry milk market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Spray dried nonfat dry milk market is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in health conscious demographic. In terms of region revenue from the market in Western Europe is expected to expand at the highest over the forecast period. This is mainly attribute to growing application of spray dried nonfat milk in puddings, soups, cakes, meat products in order to improve their thickness and texture. Moreover, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the most favourable region in terms of incremental opportunities lying ahead for high revenue generation. The mature markets i.e. Western Europe and North America are structured and likely to create a substantial demand of spray dried non-fat dry milk powder. Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to grow with significant CAGR.

Based on the application, the spray dried nonfat dry milk market is segmented into:

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy

Meat Products

Prepared Mixes

Others

Based on the sales channel, the spray dried nonfat dry milk market is segmented into:

Direct Sales

In-Direct sales Supermarkets/Hypermarkets E-Commerce Convenience stores Specialty Stores Others



Spray Dried Nonfat dry milk Market: Key Players

Few of the major players in the spray dried nonfat dry market include, Nestlé SA, Arla Foods amba, Fonterra Cooperative Group. These companies are being profited with the increase in the sale of spray dried nonfat dry milk across the globe.

