Osteosynthesis External Fixation Devices Market Status and Trend Report 2017-2025

Osteosynthesis is a surgical procedure with an open or percutaneous approach to the fractured bone. There are two types of osteosynthesis devices: internal fixation devices and external fixation devices. Application of these devices depends primarily on the type of injury. Osteosynthesis internal fixation devices involve surgical implementation of implants that aid in bone repair, while the external fixation devices are used to stabilize bone and soft tissues with minimum invasion. The osteosynthesis external fixation devices market is growing significantly due to factors such as increased life expectancy, high prevalence of bone associated disorders, and rising cases of road accidents and sports injuries. External fixation devices are employed for immobilizing bones and joints to assist fracture healing. These devices keep the fractured bones stabilized and aligned through surgical treatment. External fixation devices are for temporary usage; prolonged immobilization of joints may lead to complications. Majorly employed external fixation devices include Hoffman devices and Ilizarov devices, along with clamps, frames, and pins. Key factors driving the osteosynthesis external fixation devices market are rise in demand for high-quality facilities in orthopedic surgeries, increase in prevalence of osteoporosis, and upsurge in investments by governments and multinational companies in the market. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, about 8.9 million fractures per year across the world are caused due to osteoporosis, thus resulting in an osteoporotic fracture every few seconds. However, factors restraining the growth of the osteosynthesis external fixation devices market are lack of awareness, high cost of surgery, and absence of health insurance in developing countries.

The global osteosynthesis external fixation devices market can be segmented based on type of osteosynthesis external fixation devices and geography. Based on type of osteosynthesis external fixation devices, the osteosynthesis external fixation devices market comprises fracture fixation devices, bone lengthening devices, and Ilizarov devices. Fracture fixation is a process of stabilizing the fractured bone to enable fast healing of the bone and to return early mobility and full functioning of the injured extremity. Osteosynthesis external fixation devices provide fracture fixation based on the principle of splinting. There are three types of external fracture fixation devices: standard uniplanar fracture fixation devices, ring fracture fixation devices, and fracture fixation devices. Pelvic fracture is the common type of fracture treated through fracture fixation devices, caused mostly by accidents and falls. Bone lengthening is a procedure where the missing bone is replaced or the deformed bone is straightened. The process of bone lengthening depends on tissue and bone regeneration. There are two phases of bone lengthening: distraction and consolidation. Complications involved with bone lengthening include delayed union of bones, muscle contractures, muscle weakness, and nerve injury in certain cases. Ilizarov device can be used to lengthen the bones. It can also be utilized to stabilize fractures, regrow lost bone, or correct deformities in the length rotation or angles of bones. Ilizarov device can be employed on patients with bone loss and traumatic limb length inequality. Stainless steel or titanium rings are fixed to the bone with thin wires and thick pins for holding the bone in place. The fracture fixation devices segment is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global osteosynthesis external fixation devices market can be classified into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounts for the leading share of the osteosynthesis external fixation devices market. The region is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period due to rise in the number of injuries and increase in awareness among people regarding various types of osteosynthesis external fixation devices in the region. The osteosynthesis external fixation devices market in Asia Pacific is primarily driven by the high growth in population, increase in disposable income, and rise in awareness among patients regarding such devices in the region.

Key players operating in the global osteosynthesis external fixation devices market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes, Inc. (J & J Company), Globus Medical Inc., and GS Medical, LLC.