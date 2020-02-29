Periodontal Equipment Market Demand and Production Overview 2017 to 2025

Periodontal equipment are used by dentists to assess and treat periodontal diseases. Periodontal diseases are infections that affect the structures that surround the teeth, including the gums, the alveolar bone, and the periodontal ligament. These diseases are characterized by the inflammation of gums in early stages, which is called gingivitis. It is caused by immune response of the body to the presence of bacteria. Periodontitis and advanced periodontitis are more advanced stages of the periodontal disease, which cause inflammation of the soft tissues including the bone that supports the teeth. This damages the structure around the teeth, ultimately leading to tooth loosening or tooth loss. Some of the major chronic conditions leading to periodontal diseases are plaque and tartar formation and ill oral health. Untreated periodontal diseases may lead to increasing risk of atherosclerosis, heart diseases, and stroke. It has been observed that diabetic patients with periodontal diseases struggle to control their blood sugar levels.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/periodontal-equipment-market.html

Increasing prevalence of periodontitis led by lack of oral hygiene, especially in developing countries with large population residing in rural areas; lack of awareness regarding oral hygiene in these countries; increasing habits of smoking and tobacco consumption; poor nutrition; and increasing prevalence of diabetes are some of the major factors leading to rise in the demand for periodontal equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of periodontal diseases. Also, growing initiatives by regional governments to increase awareness regarding oral health and availability of new techniques and instruments for treatment of periodontal diseases across the world are expected to drive the demand for periodontal equipment globally from 2017 to 2025. However, lack of uniformity and adequacy of reimbursement policies regarding dental procedures, especially in developing countries with a large number of patients suffering from periodontal diseases, is a major factor projected to restrain the global periodontal equipment market from 2017 to 2025.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=41984

The global periodontal equipment market has been segmented based on type of equipment, application, end-user, and region. Based on type of equipment, the global periodontal equipment market has been segmented into periodontal probes, scalers, explorers, curettes, polishing instruments, surgical instruments, and others. The surgical instruments segment has been sub-segmented into excisional instruments and incisional instruments. The periodontal probes segment is expected to dominate the global periodontal equipment market during the forecast period, owing to increasing preference by health care providers for periodontal access probes and new and ergonomic designs being introduced by periodontal equipment market players. Based on application, the global periodontal equipment market has been divided into assessment instruments and therapeutic instruments. The therapeutic instruments segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing number of patients undergoing the treatment for periodontal diseases in developing countries. Based on end-user, the global periodontal equipment market has been segregated into dental clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). The dental clinics segment dominated the global periodontal equipment market in 2016, owing to increasing number of dentists preferring private practice and growing adoption of advanced instruments by dental clinics.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=41984

Based on region, the global periodontal equipment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2016, owing to adequate reimbursement policies for dental procedures in the U.S. and risen awareness about oral health and periodontal diseases in the region. The periodontal equipment market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a higher CAGR from 2017 to 2025, owing to increasing awareness about oral health in developing countries of the region and realigning reimbursement policies in the region.

Key players operating in the global periodontal equipment market are DENTSPLY International Inc., J&J Instruments, Inc., JinDELL Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., and LM-Instruments Oy.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com