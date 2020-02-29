Plastic Stirrers Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2018-2028

Plastic stirrers are one the cost effective alternative to metal spoons, and is gaining traction for both residential as well as commercial end use. The increase in consumption of beverages among the consumers is expected to boost the demand for stirrers. Plastic stirrers are used to stir drinks, tea, coffee, cocktails etc. The plastic stirrers are also used in hotels, catered events, bars, concession stands etc. which serve hot beverages and drinks. There is an intense pressure on manufacturers of plastic stirrers to produce biodegradable stirrers owing to the increasing awareness of end consumers towards environment. These biodegradable plastic stirrers help to reduce plastic waste in the environment.

Global Plastic Stirrers Market: Dynamics

The growing working population in countries is anticipated to play a significant role in the growth of the global stirrers market. However, stringent government rules and regulations against the use of plastic are expected to lead to a decline in the plastic stirrers market during the forecast period. Countries such as England, the U.S. have decided to impose a ban on plastic stirrers owing to increasing awareness regarding negative impact on the environment.

Single use plastic stirrers are one of the key contributors of plastic waste generation which is a challenge to the environment. The availability of alternative materials for stirrers such as wood, molded fiber and metal in the market are expected to hamper the growth of plastic stirrers market due to recyclability of the wood, molded fiber and metal stirrers.

The manufacturers of plastic stirrers are inclining towards manufacturing of bio-degradable stirrers. For an instance, Diageo plc., alcoholic beverages company, based in London, England has started to remove non-biodegradable stirrers. The company has taken this step to minimize plastic waste and increasing concerns about the negative environmental impact associated with the improper disposal of plastic stirrers. According to a report presented by the U.K. government on the future of seas, nearly 70% of the waste in the seas comes from the plastic. These factors are expected to decline the global plastic stirrers market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global plastic stirrers market has been divided into seven key regions as follows: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Western Europe and Eastern Europe regions are expected to witness decline in the global plastic stirrers market during the forecast period.