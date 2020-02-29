Predictions for 2019: Global Aviation Turbine Fuel Additives Industry Is Set to Boom

In a highly dynamic global market for Aviation Turbine Fuel Additives, companies need to constantly evolve to stay ahead of the curve. To do so, they need accurate information on the market. The recent report endeavors to help them achieve their growth targets by offering crucial information on the global Aviation Turbine Fuel Additives market. The findings of the research study is not just expected to help such savvy vendors keen on expanding their global footprint, but also policy makers and regulatory organizations, investors, independent research bodies, and non-profit organizations.

Jet fuels have various disadvantages which do not allow their long term storage, make their usage and transportation even more difficult. Different properties of the fuel can be imparted new beneficial characteristics by the addition of jet fuel additives. Jet Fuel Additives are primarily added in the aviation fuels in order to improve the fuel performance, by eliminating the undesirable effects and to meet the specific requirements of the aircraft. Jet fuel additives are basically organic soluble substances. Various types of jet fuel additives are available in the market which include anti-icing additives, antioxidants, antifoams, corrosion inhibitors, dyes and markers, cetane improvers etc. The content of the jet fuel additives vary considerably, depending on whether the fuel is utilized for military or civil use. Corrosion inhibitors additives are primarily utilized in the fuels to improve the lubricating properties of jet fuels.

Global Jet Fuel Additives Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Jet Fuel Additives market can be segmented on the basis of additive type and application

Based on the additive type, the global jet fuel additives market can be segmented into

Anti-icing

Antioxidants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Antiknock

Metal Deactivators

Others

Based on the application, the global jet fuel additives market can be segmented into

Civil Aviation

Military Aviation

Others (private, etc.)

Global Jet Fuel Additives Market: Dynamics

Corrosion is one of the major enemy of wing and rotor aircraft. Waste arise from microbial contamination is highly acidic and not only interrupt the fuel flow of the engine, but also cause the damage to an aircraft. In order to eliminate this problems in the aircraft, aircraft facilities are utilizing different types of jet fuel additives. Thus in turn, boosting the demand of jet fuel additives across the globe and hence driving the global jet fuel additives market.

Jet fuel additives assist in the improvement of health and safety for maintenance crew members by avoiding the utilization of less suitable additive solutions and draining procedures in order to prevent the ice formation and bacteria in the fuel system.

Stringent environmental emission and regulation in developed countries such as Europe and North America results in the rising demand for cleaner and efficient fuel which have boost the demand of alternative fuels such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and bio-fuels etc. Various fuel additives are available in the market which meets the fuel emission standards set by the various regulatory authorities which assists in driving the fuel additives market across the globe.

The key challenges identified in the global jet fuel additives market include the manufacturing of additives that are environmental-friendly and helps in lowering the carbon emissions. Moreover, fluctuating price of crude oil, manufacturers are striving to reduce dependency on conventional fuels that are capable of impacting their profit margins. Fuel accounts for a significant cost within the aircraft industry.

Global Jet Fuel Additives Market: Region-wise Outlook

Considering regions, APEJ is expected to dominate the global jet fuel additives market over the next decade. Countries such China and India have shown immense potential in the demand of jet fuels, owing to the rising investments in aircrafts industry and growing GDP. Currently, North America holds the significant market share in the global jet fuel additives market. Europe is expected to show steady growth in the market over the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to show slow growth in the market over the near future.

Global Jet Fuel Additives Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Jet Fuel Additives market include BASF SE, Afton Chemical, General Electric Company, Innospec, Shell, Cummins Filtration, The Dow Chemical Company, Dorf Ketal, NALCO, An Ecolab Company, Biobor Fuel Additives, Nexeo Solutions, and others.

The global jet fuel additives market is one of the most fragmented market owing to the presence of significant number of vendors across the various regions.

