Printed Electronics Market is projected to be worth US$65.0 bn by the end of 2024; Rising Smartphone Users to Boost Uptake of Mobile Applications

Printed electronics is printing techniques used for the production of electrical devices on a different type of substrates. Numerous printing techniques such as screen printing, gravure, flexography, offset lithography, and inkjet printing is used for defining patterns for printing. Printing electronics devices make the printing easier on flexible materials such as cloth, plastic, paper, and others also on electrical components such as resistors, spools, condensers, and transistors. Printed electronics market is gaining traction by the increasing demand for smart labels, flexible displayers, and active clothing.

The global printed electronics market is estimated to be benefited from the growing trend of minimal material consumption which helps to reduce the cost of printing. The demand for flexible electronics and at lowered cost is increasing. This demand is paving way for increased adoption of the printed electronic technology.

The report by TMR on the global printed electronics market observes that the market registered revenue of US$25.4 bn in 2015 and is expected to expand with a CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period from 2016 and 2024 to attain the valuation of US$65.0 bn by the end of 2024.

On the basis of application, the printed electronics market is segmented into automotive, retail and packaging, electronics, and display among others. Of these, retail and packaging segment accounted for the dominant share in 2015 followed by automotive and electronics segment. This growth is attributable to the rising demand for smart packaging. The other factors which are likely to support growth are increasing demand for consumer goods, emerging retail sector, and some technological advancements. Additionally, this technology allows excellent printing quality on materials including acetate film, foil, plastic, and brown paper materials that are used for packaging. This factor is boosting the growth of the retail and packaging segment over the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the printed electronics market is segmented into flexography, gravure printing, screen printing, and ink-jet printing among others. Of these, in 2015, the screen printing segment accounted for the largest share in the global printed electronics market. The extensive use of screen printing technology in numerous industries such as printed electronics, circuit board printing, thick film technology, displays, and product labels. The flexography segment is expected to gain momentum in upcoming years owing to its excellent printing quality on any substrates.

On the basis of region, the global printed electronics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue followed by North America. The developing economies in the region such as India, Japan, and China are majorly contributing to growth. Additionally, technological advancements in the regions such as e-paper displays, electroluminescent displays, an organic light emitting diode (OLED).

The global printed electronics market has highly fragmented competitive landscape. Some of the companies operating in the global printed electronics market are Thin Film Electronics ASA, T+ink, Inc., NovaCentrix, Optomec Inc., Vorbeck Materials Corporation, Inc., Xerox Corporation, and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.