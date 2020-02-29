Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Revenues, Future Growth, Key-Vendors

Pulmonary artery carries blood from the right ventricle of the heart to the lungs for purification. Pulmonary artery catheterization is a procedure, wherein a catheter is inserted into the pulmonary artery. The flow-directed balloon-tipped pulmonary artery catheter was first discussed in 1970 and was initially developed for the management of acute myocardial infarction. It was widely used in the management of various critical illnesses and surgical procedures. Pulmonary artery catheterization is a diagnostic procedure, in which a small catheter is inserted either through neck, arm, chest, or thigh vein and moved toward the right side of the heart in order to measure the pressure of the heart. Pulmonary artery catheter is used in the diagnosis and management of numerous cardiovascular diseases such as pulmonary hypertension, cardiogenic shock, and myocardial infarction. Pulmonary catheters are also known as Swan-Ganz catheter. The standard pulmonary artery catheter has two lumens, hence Swan-Ganz, and is equipped with an inflatable balloon at the tip, which facilitates the placement of the catheter in the pulmonary artery through the flow of blood. Pulmonary artery catheterization is a feasible procedure and can be useful in understanding the cardiac physiology and pathology of the heart.

The global pulmonary artery catheter market is driven by the use of pulmonary artery catheter in the preoperative, perioperative, and postoperative treatment. Above this, with rising health issues due to sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits has increased the number of cases with cardiac complications have increased. Moreover, sedentary lifestyle and dietary habits, and increase in smoking and drinking habits are responsible for increased cardiac complications. Furthermore, rise in the geriatric population is a major factor driving the number of pulmonary artery catheterization procedures. Pulmonary artery catheterization is useful in taking standard care of all critically ill patients. However, it offers no benefits for patients with septic shocks, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and also in the routine treatment of patients undergoing high-risk of surgery.

The global pulmonary artery catheter market can be segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be classified into four-lumen catheter, five-lumen catheter, six-lumen catheter, and others. Based on application, the global pulmonary artery catheter market can be bifurcated into ICU use and non-ICU use. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, cardiac clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

In terms of region, the global pulmonary artery catheter market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The U.S. and Canada are the major markets for pulmonary artery catheters in North America due to sedentary lifestyles and rise in cardiac complications. Countries such as India, Australia, and New Zealand are the major markets for pulmonary artery catheters as lifestyle disorders are common in these countries due to unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, and sedentary life. Europe and Latin America are also promising markets due to lifestyle changes in these regions. Middle East & Africa is an emerging market for pulmonary artery catheters due to lifestyle changes.

Leading players in the global pulmonary artery catheter market are Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., Biosensors International Group, VICTUS, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

