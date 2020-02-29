Recycled Fluting Market 2019 Deep Dive Strategy & Competition

Growing concern over ever increasing exploitation of natural resources and deforestation has witnessed surge in the demand for recycled materials in the global packaging market. End use companies are shifting their packaging needs from virgin to more and more recycled materials. Adoption of environment friendly packaging solutions for their products not only creates positive brand image but also gain some policy initiatives from government. High quality recycled fibers are used to produce recycled fluting to ensure maximum strength in dry conditions. Recycled fluting and liner are used to manufacture corrugated packaging products which are used in different end use industries such as agriculture, food & beverages, electrical & electronics, etc.

Recycled fluting is manufactured while keeping certain factors in mind such as high stacking strength, puncture & flat crush resistance, and bursting strength to ensure highest quality standards. It has been estimated that the increasing recycling rates of the paper and paperboard products will eventually increase the demand for recycled fluting. Paper manufacturers are eying changes in key regulations to boost the demand for recycled fluting globally. However, most of the companies has already started using recycled packaging products in order to minimize overall cost of the product.

Recycled Fluting Market: Market Dynamics

Demand for recycled fluting is increasing faster than the overall paper and paperboard market because of the surge in demand and need for sustainable packaging solutions globally. Also, consumer perception towards using environment friendly packaging solutions is also driving the market in the developed countries. However, the adoption is slightly slower in the developing countries due to lack of awareness and government initiatives in the region. Recycled fluting is used to manufacture corrugated board which is highly suitable for multiple packaging applications in different industries.

All of these factors contribute towards the growth of the recycled fluting market. Some of the restraints present in the market is the low adoption of the recycled packaging products in the emerging economies due to lack of raw materials availability and lower recycling rates in the region. However, the demand in the countries such as China is increasing at a faster rate than before. For eg. Hebei Botou Longda, a company based in China, started a new manufacturing unit for the production of recycled fluting with the production capacity of around 120,000 tonnes/year. Recycled fluting market may also witness a slight decline due to introduction of alternative packaging solutions to meet similar packaging demands.