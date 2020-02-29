Resistant Hypertension Treatment Market To Witness Increase In Revenues By 2025

Global Resistant Hypertension Treatment Market: Overview

Hypertension is one of the common untreated diseases and poses major risk for heart failure, renal failure, cerebrovascular disease, cardiovascular disease, and coronary heart disease. About less than half of hypertensive patients in the U.S. are using economical generic antihypertensive drugs (AHDs). About 5%-10% (maximum to 20%-30%) of hypertensive patients with incompetently controlled hypertension have resistant hypertension. Resistant hypertension is a condition when the blood pressure remains higher than the normal range despite optimum dosage of three antihypertensive drugs, including a diuretics. Resistant hypertension includes patients whose blood pressure controlled on ≥ 4 antihypertensive drugs, but excludes those with uncontrolled blood pressure on <3 antihypertensive drugs or suboptimal antihypertensive drugs regimen. According to the latest research studies, prevalence rate of resistant hypertension is estimated to increase in the future. Resistant hypertension is found in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH), diabetes, higher systolic BP, obesity, and also among elderly patients. Resistant hypertensive patients are at higher risk of serious cardiovascular outcomes, hospitalization, and heart stroke, in particular.

Global Resistant Hypertension Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Resistant hypertension is different from uncontrolled hypertension. For a precise identification of prevalence of resistant hypertension, a compulsory titration study of a large and diverse hypertensive group is required. Resistant hypertension denotes a risky phenotype. Genetic factors play a more crucial role in resistant hypertension as compared to general hypertension. Although for resistant hypertensive patients, genetic valuations are limited. In one of the limited genetic assessments of patients in Finland, investigators screened 347 patients with resistant hypertension who had mutation on the γ and β subunits of the epithelial sodium channel.

Mutation on the γ and β subunits can cause Liddle’s syndrome. Liddle’s syndrome is a rare form of hypertension (monogenic). According to data collected by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from its study of samples of non-institutionalized, adult, civilian population, the prevalence rate of resistant hypertension was estimated around 8.9?±?0.6% among the population of the U.S. during 2003 to 2008. The study suggests that resistant hypertension and hypertension have become wide-spread due to increase of obesity among the general population and growth in geriatric population. Resistant hypertension is more prevalent among the non-black Hispanic or African America, male, obese, and elderly population. The global resistant hypertension treatment market has been expanding over the years. Growth in geriatric population is a major factor boosting the resistant hypertension treatment market. Increase in consumption of alcohols, junk foods, etc. is another key driver of the resistant hypertension treatment market. However, ignorance and drug resistance are the main restraints of the resistant hypertension treatment market.

Global Resistant Hypertension Treatment Market: Key Segments

The global resistant hypertension treatment market can be segmented based on type of treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of type of treatment, the global resistant hypertension treatment market can be classified into diuretic therapy, combination therapy, mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, and others. Based on end-user, the global resistant hypertension treatment market can be categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. In terms of region, the global resistant hypertension treatment market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global resistant hypertension treatment market due to availability of advanced medications in the region. Awareness regarding the disease is another factor boosting the resistant hypertension treatment market in North America. The resistant hypertension treatment market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high growth rate due to increase in prevalence of the disease in the region. In Middle East & Africa, owing to unawareness about the disease in the underdeveloped countries such as Turkey, Cyprus, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, etc. the resistant hypertension treatment market is expanding in the region.

Global Resistant Hypertension Treatment Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global resistant hypertension treatment market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Amgen Inc., among others.

