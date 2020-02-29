Returnable Packaging Systems Market for Logistics Industry- Top Trends

Improvisations in material handling and logistics over time has brought sustainability in the mainstream, companies are increasingly focusing on implementing returnable packaging, so as to reduce transportation and handling losses and avoid repurchasing of disposable packaging. Within close loop supplies, manufacturers usually adopts ‘milk run’ to supply their products, returnable packaging systems market forms crucial part of such supply chain, as manufacturers/suppliers do not need to invest again in disposable packaging. Returnable packaging proves beneficial and cost effective for businesses where timely and safe delivery of products is of utter importance. According to Reusable Packaging Association, the returnable packaging system market witnessed annual growth between 8–10% over past few years.

The returnable packages are available in form of reusable pallets, hand-held containers, racks, bulk containers, etc. returnable packaging systems has a longer life span as these are made from durable materials such as plastic, wood and metals. Returnable packaging systems offer other distinctive features such as appealing aesthetics, easier to clean and stronger than disposable packaging systems. Despite many operational benefits, returnable packaging systems may not be desired by every supply system due to its capital intensive nature. Returnable packaging systems are extensively used for FMCG and are significantly increasing their penetration in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Besides food and pharmaceutical industries returnable packaging systems find their application in automotive and electronics industry.

Request Sample Brochure for New Trends and Future Scope for this Industry @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=12893

Returnable Packaging Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of returnable packaging systems market is driven by demands from food & beverage, consumer good, pharmaceuticals and automotive industry. Due to its durability and robust performance, returnable packaging is preferred in various end use applications which in turn surges demand for returnable packaging systems markets. Rising level of wages in developing countries is expected to significantly increase consumer spending which in turn will support growth of the returnable packaging systems market. Substantially increasing global vehicle production is also expected to support the growth of the market.

However, though returnable packaging system reduces packaging purchase and disposal costs but at the same time logistics cost is increased due to need to control return cycle. Hence higher cost is a factor which could hamper growth of the market. Further, existing economic uncertainty in some countries of Asia and Latin America could hamper growth of the market.

Know More about this Market from TOC, Figures, and Tables @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=12893

Returnable Packaging Systems Market: Segmentation

The global returnable packaging systems market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of product type:

Bulk Containers

Hand-held containers

Reusable pallets & totes

Protective Dunnage

Fabric Dunnage

Steel Racks

Others (sleeve systems, carts & dollies, etc.)

On the basis of material type:

Plastic

Metal

Wood

On the basis of end-use industry:

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical & healthcare

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Returnable Packaging Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

The production and demand trends in the global returnable packaging systems market varies from region to region. With highest manufacturing output across the globe, Asia pacific is expected to be the largest market for returnable packaging systems by volume. Further, rapidly growing industrialization in major countries in the region will boost revenue of the returnable packaging systems market. North America and Europe are expected to be next big market for returnable packaging systems. Demand in these regions are dominated from food and beverage and automotive industries. Middle East & Africa is expected to be high growth market due to demand rising from food & beverage, consumer goods in Middle East and manufacturing sector in Africa. Latin America is also expected to create significant opportunity in returnable packaging systems market, however high inflation rates in countries such as Venezuela and Argentina could hamper the demand for returnable packaging for consumer goods.

Returnable Packaging Systems Market: Key Players

The Key players identified in the global Returnable packaging Systems Market are: