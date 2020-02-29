Root Canal Obturator Market Growth, Trends and 2025 Forecast Report

Global Root Canal Obturator Market: Overview

Obturation is the technique used to fill and seal a cleaned and shaped root canal with a root canal sealer and core filling material. Root canal obturation uses materials and techniques capable of densely filling the entire root canal system, providing a fluid tight seal from the apical segment of the canal to the cavosurface margin in order to prevent reinfection. Rise in incidence of dental caries; changing lifestyle; increase in geriatric population; and rise in incidence of tooth loss, dental cavities, and a variety of periodontal conditions are expected to drive the root canal obturator market during the forecast period.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global elderly population, which stood at around 524 million in 2010, is expected to reach around 2 billion by 2050, growing rapidly in developed countries such as Italy, Germany, the U.K., the U.S., and Japan. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, around 40 million people in the country belonged to the elderly category in 2011. Also, around 89 million people would be aged 65 years or above by 2050.

The global root canal obturator market can be segmented based on product, techniques, end-user, and geography. Based on product, the root canal obturator market can be classified into instruments and consumables. The consumables can be further divided into obturation filling materials and others. In terms of technique, the root canal obturator market can be split into cold lateral compaction, warm compaction, continuous wave compaction technique, thermoplasticized Obturation, and others. Based on end-user, the root canal obturator market can be segregated into hospitals, dental clinics, research & academic institutes, and others.

In terms of geography, the global root canal obturator market can be classified into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global root canal obturator market in 2016. Rise in root canal treatments, aging population, and presence of key market players in the region are some of the factors likely to drive the root canal obturator market in the region. According to the Journal of Endodontics, in the U.S. nearly 70% of root canal treatments are performed by general dentists, out of which the percentage of new technologies used during the procedure varies. According to the U.S. Population Reference Bureau, the number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to more than double from 46 million in 2014 to over 98 million by 2060. Europe is expected to account for a prominent market share in root canal obturator market the near future. The root canal obturator market in the region is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to high purchasing power of the general population and significant demand for improved dental health in countries in the region. Moreover, promotion of dental tourism by a few countries is anticipated to drive the root canal obturator market in the region. The root canal obturator market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand during the forecast period due to development of health care infrastructure, high disposable income, aging population, and rise in dental tourism. According to Tourism Dental India, in 2013, around 28% patients from European countries and 21% patients from North America contributed to the rise in dental tourism in India. Furthermore, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry, the number of foreigners visiting India for dental treatment is expected to rise by 15% every year.

Key players operating in the global root canal obturator market include Kerr Corporation, B&L Biotech USA, Inc., and Dentsply Sirona.