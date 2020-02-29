Rubber Spatulas Market- Sophisticated Cooking Tools

A rubber spatula is a multipurpose kitchen tool used for a variety of purposes such as scraping the contents from a bowl without scratching the surface. It is also used for blending and stirring batters and other mixtures. Rubber spatulas come with heat-resistant property. They are used for icing cakes, flipping meat, frosting, and other purposes. Rubber spatulas are particularly ideal on nonstick cookware as they prevent the coating from wearing off. Silicon rubber is also used to manufacture rubber spatulas. Silicon rubber spatulas are rapidly emerging as an alternative to regular rubber spatulas.

The availability of raw material and consumer awareness are expected to be the key drivers of the global rubber spatulas market during the forecast period. The primary raw material used to make rubber spatulas is rubber, an agricultural commodity. Fluctuations in the production of rubber affects the price of procurement and quantity of rubber available for the manufacturers. In this way, the raw material market dynamics would have an impact on the global rubber spatulas market manufacturers. Apart from this, with rise in disposable income, consumers are likely to make more informed choices in their purchases. Additionally, manufacturers are expected to explore other sources of raw material to manufacture spatulas in order to appeal to a wider segment of consumers. Affordability and product design are projected to be the other key factors driving the global rubber spatulas market.

Rubber spatulas, being a kitchen tool with a specialized purpose, is not likely to find wide use in the low income countries. Thus, manufacturers in the global rubber spatulas market are not likely to generate much revenue from these regions. This is projected to be a potential constraint for the manufacturers. Moreover, lack of consumer awareness regarding the benefits offered by rubber spatulas is also anticipated to affect the demand for rubber spatulas in the global market.

Rising disposable income presents growth opportunity for players operating in the global rubber spatulas market. As consumers begin to make more informed choices, they are likely to opt for sophisticated cooking tools. Furthermore, as companies are broadening their distribution networks, market visibility of rubber spatulas is expected to increase, boosting its sales growth in the near future.

The global rubber spatulas market can be segmented based on size, handle material, end-user, distribution channel, and region. Based on size, the market can be divided into spatulas up to 5 inches, 5 inches-10 inches, and 10 inches and above. In terms of handle material, the global rubber spatulas market can be bifurcated into wood, plastic, and metal. Based on end-user, the global rubber spatulas market can be classified into residential and commercial. The commercial segment can be further divided into hotels, restaurants, canteens, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market can be split into online and offline.

In terms of region, the global rubber spatulas market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America comprises the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the rubber spatulas market in Europe includes the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa comprises the analysis and forecast of the rubber spatulas market in the GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America rubber spatulas market has been segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America.

The Vollrath Company, Carlisle FoodService Products, Tupperware, TableCraft, RÖSLE, TigerChef, Browne Foodservice, Cuisinox, Newell Brands, and OXO are some of the leading manufacturers operating in the global rubber spatulas market. These manufacturers produce a range of kitchen tools apart from rubber spatulas. The manufacturers are likely to concentrate on making affordable yet high-quality products in order to pene