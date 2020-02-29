Sanitary Napkin Disposing Machine Market – Active Players are Ontrack Enterprises, Glolife Care Equipments Pvt Ltd, GLOBAL ENGI-TECH, Eva Traders, Golden Group International, Ltd

A sanitary napkin disposing machine is a self-service machine used for disposing sanitary napkins. It helps in the immediate disposal of used napkins in a hygienic and scientific way without generating harmful emissions. Sanitary napkins are mixed with regular waste, and it is difficult to segregate them and dispose them off. This waste is harmful for the environment, animals, and public and could lead to viral diseases such as Hepatitis B and C. As a result of all this, demand for sanitary napkin disposing machines has increased over the years. These sanitary napkin disposing machines are easy to install and require less maintenance. Manufacturers of sanitary napkin disposing machines are targeting untapped rural markets. They focus on participating in corporate social responsibility events related to women’s hygiene. Furthermore, across the world, governments are focused on improving and developing infrastructure. All these factors are anticipated to accelerate the sanitary napkin disposing machine in the coming years.

The sanitary napkin disposing machine market is driven by various factors such as rapid adoption of sanitary napkins, rise in awareness about female hygiene, increase in health issues, and rise in population of working women. Sanitary napkin disposing machines are compact in size, simple to install, and have low power consumption. All these features increase the sanitary napkin disposing machine market attractiveness of sanitary napkin disposing machines worldwide. However, a rise in the prices of raw materials required for the production of machines is expected to hamper the sanitary napkin disposing machine market during the forecast period.

The global sanitary napkin disposing machine market can be classified based on product, operation mode, capacity, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. Based product the market can be classified into napkin disposable incinerators and napkin disposable destroyers. In terms of operation mode, the sanitary napkin disposing machine market can be classified into manually operated and electrically operated. Based on capacity, the sanitary napkin disposing machine market can be classified into 5 to 50 sanitary napkins, 51 to 75 sanitary napkins, 76 to 100 sanitary napkins, and more than 100 sanitary napkins. In terms of end-user, the sanitary napkin disposing machine market can be classified into residential and commercial. The commercial segment can be further sub-segmented into schools, colleges, public places, and others. Based on distribution channel, the sanitary napkin disposing machine market can be divided into online and offline. The online segment is expected to be driven by technological advancements and rise in smartphone usage. In terms of region, the global sanitary napkin disposing machine market can be classified into Asia Pacific (India, China, and Japan), Europe (the U.K., France, and Germany), Middle East & Africa (GCC and South Africa), North America (the U.S. and Canada), and South America (Brazil).

The sanitary napkin disposing machine market in Asia Pacific is expected to offer attractive opportunities to manufacturers. In the rural areas, penetration of sanitary napkins is low due to lack of awareness about menstrual hygiene. North America and Europe are expected to hold a major share during the forecast period. An increase in the number of campaigns on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and others has improved awareness and changed perceptions regarding women’s hygiene and health benefits. Also, as compared to other regions, the sanitary napkin disposing machine market in South America and Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a slower growth rate during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global sanitary napkin disposing machine market are Ontrack Enterprises, Glolife Care Equipments Pvt Ltd, GLOBAL ENGI-TECH, Eva Traders, Golden Group International, Ltd., E. R. VENTURES, Ontrack Enterprises, BIONICS SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGIES (P) LTD., Rentokil Initial plc, TerraCyclic International Ltd, American Specialties, Inc., Royal Tech Engineering, and others.