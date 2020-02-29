Sirolimus Market: The Segment is Anticipated to Sustain its Leadership Position in the Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Sirolimus Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027”. According to the report, the global sirolimus market was valued at US$ 283.05 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 1.0% from 2019 to 2027. Increase in incidence of target diseases, rise in prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, promising pipeline, and surge in health care spending & improvement in health care infrastructure are anticipated to augment the global market between 2019 and 2027.

Sirolimus – A New Potent Immunosuppressant

Sirolimus could have a promising role in prophylaxis of rejection, treatment of refractory acute rejections, and chronic allograft dysfunction, as substantiated by various studies. Sirolimus is a new potent immunosuppressant whose profile could offer an advantage over other currently used drugs due to its absence of intrinsic nephrotoxicity and efficacy as good as cyclosporin.

Sirolimus could have both steroid sparing as well as a cyclosporin sparing effect. Sirolimus may have a beneficial role in prophylaxis of rejection as well as treatment of refractory rejection. Sirolimus also has antifungal, antitumor, and anti-smooth muscle proliferative roles.

However, increase in preference for generic drug variants and associated side effects are the major factors restraining the global sirolimus market.

Request a PDF Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=66860

Organ Transplant Rejection Segment to Account for Leading Market Share

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sirolimus market in terms of application (organ transplant rejection, lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), and sirolimus coating balloon & catheter devices) and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies). The market has also been segmented based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

In terms of application, the organ transplant rejection segment accounted for leading share of the global market in 2018. The segment is anticipated to sustain its leadership position in the market during the forecast period.

Increase in incidence of target diseases, rise in prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, promising pipeline, and surge in health care spending & improvement in health care infrastructure are likely to drive the segment during the forecast period.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=60162

North America to be Highly Lucrative Market for Sirolimus

North America has a large number of Sirolimus products approved for the treatment of various organ transplants.

Pfizer’s Rapamune lost exclusivity as immunosuppressant in kidney transplant in January 2014 in the U.S. and in June 2015 in Europe. However, in May 2015, Rapamune became the first FDA-approved sirolimus for the treatment of lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), a rare progressive lung disease.

Product Launches by Key Players and Patent Approvals to Boost Global Sirolimus Market

The report provides profiles of leading players operating in the global sirolimus market. These include Pfizer, Inc., Biocon, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Concept Medical, Inc., Stentys SA, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Zydus Cadila, and Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Launch of new products, focus on development of technologically advanced products by companies, and product approvals are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period. Pfizer’s Rapamune lost exclusivity as immunosuppressant in kidney transplant in January 2014 in the U.S. and in June 2015 in Europe. However, in May 2015, Rapamune became the first FDA-approved sirolimus for the treatment of lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), a rare progressive lung disease.

Moreover, sirolimus is continuously being investigated in a number of clinical trials for application in balloon catheters and coronary stent systems to delay stent rejection. A number of sirolimus coated balloon catheters have already been approved and used in several countries in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Due to its extraordinary biological properties, a number of studies are underway to develop rapamycin-derived, next generation hybrid small molecules with improved pharmacokinetic properties.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/