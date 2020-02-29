SMS Firewall Market 2019: SWOT Analysis, Key Players, Industry Trends and Regional Outlook

The commerce and business intelligence study on the global SMS Firewall market in an analytical evaluation that has been prepared to help the business decision making capabilities of vendors associated to the value chain of the market. The report serves to aid its targeted audiences to detect growth spaces and hence gain edge over their competitors. It presents an analysis of growth behavior of key segments and sub-segments in key regions of the SMS Firewall market. To provide a thorough analysis, the report provides historic performance and current performance based on which market size and revenue projections are provided.

The global short message service (SMS) firewall market is prognosticated to witness a significant adoption of different solutions in the coming years due to certain factors such as the rising focus on the avoidance of revenue loss because of grey routes. The swelling adoption of application to person (A2P) SMS, tighter government regulations, and escalating privacy and security concerns could help the market to embrace sound growth prospects. Companies operating in the market are anticipated to take to the adoption of different business tactics such as business expansions, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions for securing a strong position in the near future.

There could be a high adoption of SMS firewall solutions by Canada and U.S. telecom operators to streamline business operations and access text messages free of spam. SMS aggregators implementing SMS firewall solutions at a large scale are also expected to up the demand at a significant rate in the foreseeable future. SMS spam traffic kept under the radar of government authorities in Asia Pacific countries has led to the birth of several policies and regulations, much to the advantage of the global SMS firewall market. Furthermore, the region is expected to offer crucial breakthroughs in the market while riding on extensive geographical coverage and expansive customer base.

New product development could be a powerful strategy to cement an unwavering position in the global SMS firewall market. Players are also predicted to tap into a wealth of opportunities birthing with the growing adoption of A2P message in a number of industries such as government, travel, ecommerce, finance, and banking. Cloud-based SMS firewall solutions are projected to witness a high adoption rate due to several benefits: enhanced customer experience, high scalability, lower operational costs, and quicker time to market to name a few.

Short Message Service (SMS) firewall solutions are used by organizations to actively safeguard the network and subscribers by monitoring all live traffic and filtering it for effective protection and monetization. SMS firewall market includes both SMS firewall and filtering solutions, provided by vendors to network operators. In 2013 Communications Fraud Control Association published a report and revealed that US$ 1.6 billion was lost by MNOs to SMS faking and spoofing, and US$ 2.2 billion was lost due to Denial of Service (DoS) and spamming. SMS firewall helps in monitor, detect, block and report unwanted incoming SMS traffic.

As per the study, traffic in Application to Person (A2P) SMS has almost doubled in the past four years Companies are also using application to person (A2P) SMS excessively for mobile marketing. In A2P messaging, an SMS message is sent from an application to a mobile subscriber but in the current scenario customers receive illicit text messages, which may negatively affect business operations. Increased adoption of Application to Person (A2P) messaging, increasing focus on preventing revenue loss, growing security and privacy concerns across the globe, and stringent government regulations are some of the major drivers in the SMS Firewall Market. Also lack of technical expertise in the building of firewalls and programming irregularities are expected to be a major restrain in the SMS firewall market growth.

SMS Firewall Market can be categorized on the basis of SMS type into Application to Person (A2P Messaging) and Person to Application (P2A Messaging). On the basis of messaging platform, SMS firewall market can be categorized into cloud based and traditional platform. On the basis of Service type, SMS firewall market can be categorized into professional services and managed services. On the basis of organization size, SMS firewall market can be categorized into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises also called (SMEs). On basis of industry vertical, SMS firewall market can be categorized into BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), Government, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Telecom and IT, Automotive and many more. On the basis of geography, the global SMS Firewall market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Among the SMS type in SMS firewall market, Application to Person (A2P) messaging is witnessing a strong growth across enterprise and demand is much more in the industry verticals including finance, healthcare, ecommerce, banking, and travel. Also there is increasing trend of adoption of the cloud based solutions especially in small and medium sized enterprise segments (SMEs) due to less cost, less infrastructure maintenance and more flexibility. Managed services have become a high-growth segment in the market and expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Managed services are being provided to help end-users configure and deploy software and applications on their premises. North America holds the largest market share in SMS firewall market mainly due to large scale adoption and implementation of SMS firewall solutions by Mobile Network Operator (MNOs) and telecom operators. Asia Pacific regions (APAC) is expected to have highest growth rate due to large mobile subscriber base and growing adoption of SMS Firewall solutions to safeguard mobile networks from unwanted SMS traffic.

The key players in the SMS firewall market include Mahindra Comviva, Symsoft, AMD Telecom S.A, SAP, Cellusys, Anam Technologies Ltd, BICS, Syniverse Technologies, Tata Communications Limited, Infobip ltd., Route Mobile Limited, Syniverse Technologies, LLC, Twilio Inc., Openmind Networks, Mobileum, Cloudmark, Inc., Tango Telecom, Global Wavenet Limited. Due to unceasingly increasing subscriber base, the vendors in the SMS Firewall market are becoming increasingly competitive and investing in the product development to offer better security services in the text message segment.

