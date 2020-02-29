Solar Control Films Market Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2024

Solar Control Films Market: Overview

A solar control film is a thin laminate designed to adhere to windows, doors, or other transparent building surfaces to reflect sunlight and regulate the internal temperature of a building. This temperature regulation is achieved by reflecting ultraviolet, infrared, and visible light that would otherwise directly stream through a transparent surface. Solar control films are mostly available in the metallized form. In some cases, they may be dyed to achieve the desired color in keeping with the façade of the building or any other surface where their use is intended.

Their greatest advantage, however, is that solar control films help save substantial amounts of energy on cooling a building. This factor has drawn home owners and building managers alike toward solar control films. Their growing preference for using solar control films over conventional window film has proven immensely beneficial for the market.

With temperatures worldwide showing a gradual increase, companies in the solar control films market stand to gain from massive opportunities. The use of solar films has now become commonplace in urban areas in tropical countries and in other regions that experience warm temperatures.

This report examines the trends that are governing the current growth of the global solar control films market. Among the many facets of the market that the report touches upon, the key ones are: Growth drivers, opportunities, threats, and competitive landscape.

Solar Control Films Market: Trends and Drivers

The global solar control films market is already a multimillion-dollar market globally. In the next few years, it is expected that this market will cross the billion-dollar mark. The key trends that will usher in a new phase for the global solar control film market are the spiraling interest in green buildings and a wider acceptance of energy efficiency standards.

However, it is the automotive sector that will lend the greatest support to the growth of the global solar control film market. With the sales of vehicles growing by leaps and bounds across the world, especially in emerging countries that are racing toward urbanization, solar control film makers have lucrative opportunities to profit from.

Since vehicles spend the better part of their lives outdoors, direct sunlight streaming into the interiors of a vehicle could cause the upholstery and decorative components to fade over time. Solar control films help prevent that by regulating the amount of light that passes through. This also reduces the need to keep air conditioning systems constantly on, ultimately allowing for greater fuel efficiency. All of these factors will combine to create strong demand for solar control films in the automotive sector.

Other positive trends that are at play in the global solar control films market are: the need for more privacy and safety in homes and vehicles, an upswing in the real estate sector in developing Asian countries, and consumers looking for films that can help reduce infrared emissivity.

Solar Control Films Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global market for solar control films by geography can be split into: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Of these, the warm temperatures in Asian countries with a tropical climate have proven to be conducive for the sales of solar control films as well. This has put the Asia Pacific region at the forefront of the global solar control films market. The use of solar control films is most commonly seen in commercial buildings (such as malls, offices, and industrial facilities) and automobiles.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Among the top companies in the global solar control films market are: 3M Company, Garware Polyester Ltd., Eastman Chemicals Company (LLumar), SunTek Window Films, Decorative Films LLC, and Saint-Gobain.