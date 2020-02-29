Structural Heart Devices Market is Likely to be Near 7.9% Between 2018 and 2026

The global structural heart devices market is expected to witness high growth, as the key players in the market are engaged in intensive research and development activities. The competition in this market is expected to increase to the entry of new players. Whereas, existing players are engaged in intensive research and development and are investing in strategic alliance to get a larger share in the market. For instance, Neovasc was acquired by Boston Scientific in 2016. The acquisition took place for US$67 million, and Boston Scientific will additionally invest US$7 million in Neovasc.

Other players in the market are also taking similar steps to increase their dominance in the global structural heart devices market. In the Transparency Market Research report, analyst has given detailed profile of prominent players including Abbott, Braile Biomédica, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, CryoLife, Inc., Lepu Medical Technology, LivaNova plc, and Medtronic.

With these developments and efforts made by the leading players the global structural heart devices market is expected to witness high growth in the coming years. Market figures are estimated to cross US$18.69 bn by the end of 2026 as compared to US$9.44 bn earned in 2017. Growth rate of this market is likely to be near 7.9% between 2018 and 2026.

Among the procedure type, the demand replacement procedure is high as compared to repair procedure. Development of innovative and novel devices and growing preference for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure are expected to fuel demand in this segment. On the regional front, developed economies in North America are projected to hold dominant share in the global structural heart devices market. Growing new options for mitral valve disease treatment is one of the major factor attributing growth of structural heart devices in North America. Asia Pacific on the other hand, is likely to contribute expand the global structural heart devices market.

High Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Bolster Market Performance

High prevalence of Structural heart diseases is one of the major factor that led the demand in the global structural heart devices market. Moreover, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures that offers lesser complications after surgery, shorter stays, and faster recovery time boosted demand for structural heart devices. Globally, more than 50,000 people have taken treatment with minimally invasive procedures in 2017. Gradually, open-heart surgeries will be replaced by minimally invasive procedures to treat patient with structural heart disease.

Furthermore, increasing cardiovascular disorders, especially stenosis, stroke, regurgitation, and atresia increased diabetes, hypertension, and obesity among large number of people. Socioeconomic factors play a crucial role in development of these conditions. Reducing physical activities and lifestyle-induced diet are few other factors that triggered different heart conditions. All these factors have resulted in the growth of the global structural heart devices market.

Dearth of Skilled Personal to Limit Growth for Structural Heart Devices

The global structural heart devices market is also experiencing few challenges that might cap the possibility in this market. Inaccessibility and low affordability of cardiac surgeries in developing region are crucial factors affecting growth of structural heart devices market. Moreover, dearth of skilled personal is also hampering growth in the global structural heart devices market.

Despite these obstructions, the demand for structural heart devices is increasing due to increasing awareness about the benefits of structural heart devices. Favorable reimbursement policies along with emergence of tissue-engineered heart valves have further augmented growth in the global structural heart devices.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Structural Heart Devices Market (Product – Tissue Heart Valves, Transcatheter Heart Valves, Mechanical Heart Valves, Occluders and Delivery Systems, Annuloplasty Rings; Procedure – Replacement Procedure, Repair Procedure; Indication – Valve Stenosis, Valve Regurgitation, Cardiomyopathy, Congenital Heart Defects) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”.

