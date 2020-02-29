Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Devices Market 2019-2025 with Industry Challenges : Taiyo Yuden, Infineon Technologies AG, TDK Corporation

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Devices Market: Overview

Surface acoustic wave devices find a wide range of application in the healthcare and medicine industry. Surface acoustic wave devices are widely used for monitoring strain and pressure. Furthermore, surface acoustic wave devices are used for taking measurement of pressure fluctuation in different industrial applications.

Rise in demand for small sensors in the field of healthcare and medicine due to low cost and reliability are some of the factors which are driving the demand for surface acoustic wave devices. Acoustic wave biosensor which uses surface acoustic wave device is used in biochemical and biophysics related information. Moreover, growth in usage of surface acoustic wave devices in the chemical industry is expected to drive the market further. The surface acoustic wave devices are used for taking reading of the pH viscosity of various chemical substances.

Furthermore, surface acoustic wave devices are used to check the viscosity and density influence of any kind of chemical. In aerospace and defense sector, surface acoustic wave sensors are used to measure pressure, temperature or strain fluctuations. Lack of scope for technology up gradation, lack of compatibility of SAW devices and region specific demand have negatively affected growth potential of surface acoustic wave devices market. Application of SAW devices in environment monitoring program is identified as future growth opportunity for the market.

Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Devices Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players operating in the surface acoustic wave devices include Taiyo Yuden (Japan), Tai Saw Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Skyworks Solutions (The U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), TDK Corporation (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd (Japan), API Technologies (The U.S.), Osilent Corporation (The U.S.), Kyocera Corporation (Japan ) and ITF Co., Ltd. (South Korea) among others. Growth through merger and acquisition is a key strategy adopted by the players.

Skyworks Solutions has acquired PMC-Sierra to strengthen its business of data storage. This acquisition has also improved research and development facilities for the company. The company has strong stock of patents across different verticals and also maintains strong product portfolio to customer requirements.

The market has been segmented as follows:

Surface Acoustic Wave Devices Market, by Devices

Filters

Oscillators

Resonators

Transducers

Others

Surface Acoustic Wave Devices Market, by End Use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Telecommunication

Environment and Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare & Medical

Others

Surface Acoustic Wave Devices Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Oceania

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Others

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

