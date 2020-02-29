Tin-plated cans Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2028

Tinplate is a thin steel sheet with a tin coating. Tinplate is one of the most common materials used for the production of metal cans, which serve the foodservice industry, and others. Tin-plated cans have been witnessing a steady growth in demand, which is attributed to several features such as an excellent barrier, good mechanical properties, and high moisture resistance, among others. The global push for the use of recyclable packaging solutions is expected to faciliate the growth in preference for packaging solutions such as tin plate cans. Tin plate cans are also used for storage and preservation of food by canning, which is regarded as one of the most efficient methods available. Furthermore, tin-plated cans also find applications in the beverage packaging industry, with cans being one of the most preferred packaigng formats for the modern consumer. Cans have therefore witnessed growing usage among consumers across the world.

Tin-plating in cans is preferred in the pharmaceutical industry due to its high corrosion resistant properties. Apart from pharmaceuticals, tin-plated cans are widely used in the food & beverage industry. An increasing number of beverage packaging manufacturers are making the shift from larger to smaller packaging formats, such as cans, which go well with the on-the-go lifestyle of modern consumers. Tin-plated cans are also widely used for storing chemicals such as paint.

Key developments & Trends

The global tin-plated cans market is expected to grow, in tandem with the changing consumer perceptions. The high adoption rate of on-the-go food and beverage consumptions habit is anticipated to be a key factor driving the growth of the global tin-plated cans market. One key trend observed among beverage packaging manufacturers is the reduction in size of pack. Cans have long been preferred as a safe means of food storage, as they have the ability to keep the food protected against moisture, insects, and microorganisms for a longer period of time.

