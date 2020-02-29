Toilet Grab Bar Market- Innovative Products Targeting New Customers

A toilet grab bar is installed across the bathtub or shower to provide support for users or maintain balance. These are generally used by a person to prevent fatigue while standing or while in a sitting posture. Toilet grab bars are also used by disabled persons with limited mobility for proper balance and stability. It reduces the strain on the nursing staff as it can easily be adjusted in terms of height to fit user needs. It provides support to senior citizens while washing the face, brushing the teeth, etc. Toilet grab bars are available with an optimal grip up to 40 mm in thickness which is combined with anti-bacterial powder coating. Emerging products with innovative design, technology, and ability to perform multiple functions in the toilet are expected to remain attractive among end-users.

Major drivers of the global toilet grab bar market includes continuous growth in the aging population, rise in dependency on toilet grab bars, and increasing number of care centers in developing economies. Moreover, robust growth in the commercial or service sector that are working toward end-user safety in emerging economies is expected to propel the toilet grab bar market during the forecast period. However, high cost of such products, and rise in cost of maintenance of toilet grab bars are likely to restrain the growth of the market in the near future. Nevertheless, development of new and innovative products targeting new customers and wider reach of products through e-commerce are expected to create significant opportunities for the toilet grab bar market during the forecast period.

The global toilet grab bar market can be segmented based on product type, width size, installation, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market can be bifurcated into single wall, double wall, and swing up. In terms of width size, the market is segmented into 12-18 inches, 19-24 inches, 25-36 inches, 36-42 inches, and above 42 inches. Based on installation, the global toilet grab bar market can be segmented into wall mounted and floor mounted. Based on application, the global toilet grab bar market can be split into households and commercial. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be categorized into online channel and offline channel. The online segment can be sub-categorized into company websites and e-commerce sites.

Based on region, the global toilet grab bar market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The toilet grab bar market in North America is expected to grow significantly due to rise in concerns related to individual safety. In Europe, increase in the number of aging population has promoted the usage of toilet grab bars. In Asia Pacific, rapid growth in the number of disabled people has propelled the demand for toilet grab bars. Additionally, rapid growth in the service sector such as hospitals, nursing homes, old aged homes, etc. are likely to boost the purchasing of toilet grab bars by the end-users in the region. In Middle East & Africa, increasing awareness about the product is expected to boost the business. In South America, rise in purchasing power of end-users and the rising disabled population are expected to drive the toilet grab bar market during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global toilet grab bar market include KAWAJUN Co., Ltd., Kohler Co., TOTO Ltd., Grohe America, Inc., American Specialties, Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., Etac AB, Invacare Corporation, Frost Products Ltd, CSI Bathware, Medical Depot Inc. (Drive Medical), and Moen Incorporated.