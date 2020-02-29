Top 10 Fabrics Market – Key Opportunities and Forecast up to 2024

Global Fabrics Market: Overview

Fabric refers to flexible material made of natural or artificial fibers such as yarn or thread. While textile is a material made of interlacing fibers, a fabric is a material made via weaving, spreading, knitting, bonding, or crocheting. Fabrics are commonly used for clothing, but they are also useful to make containers such as bags, carpets, furnishings, window shades, beds, and other flat surfaces. With this wide application of fabrics in various applications, the global fabrics market is projected for a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

This report on the global market for fabrics is an overview of current scenario and presents qualitative and quantitative analysis of the factors that are expected to influence the demand over the course of next few years. And based on anticipated impact those factors, positive or negative, it provides estimations. One of the key feature of the report is the section on company profiles wherein several major players have been analyzed for their market share, product portfolio, manufacturing capacity, distribution channels, regional presence, and marketing strategies, and other recent developments. By type, the global fabrics market can be segmented into coated fabrics, antimicrobial textiles, fire resistant fabrics, performance fabrics, non-woven fabrics or textiles, polymer coated fabrics, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fabrics, protective fabrics, smart textile, and technical textile. Geographically, the report studies the lucrativeness of the regional markets for fabrics in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Global Fabrics Market: Trends and Opportunities

The segment of coated fabrics is expected to gain from the he increasing need for lightweight automobiles, wherein it is used for headlining, carpeting, seating assembly, covers, belts, hoes, and airbags. As the automobile industry surges ahead with rising global population with disposable income, coated fabrics market will gain sustained demand over the period of next few years. Polymer coated fabrics, a sub-segment of global coated fabrics market, is estimated for incremented demand in the near future as they are highly useful for their advantages such as high resistance to fire, water, and abrasion, apart from being inexpensive.

The segment of protective fabrics is anticipated to gain from the rapidly growing construction sector, wherein it is used for its useful properties such as high strength, resistance to abrasion and organic solvents, and durability. The sub-segment of fire and heat-resistant fabric is projected for the best growth rate, which is used in firefighting, military applications, and law enforcements. The demand for the segment of smart textiles in the global fabrics market will be driven by the escalating demand from the electronic industry, wherein it is used for miniaturization of several components and systems, besides finding application in the medical and transport sectors.

Global Fabrics Market: Regional Outlook

Rapid industrialization, economic growth, and increased foreign investments make Asia Pacific the most lucrative region as far as coated fabric is concerned, which is used in the industries such as oil and gas, chemical, steel and military, and infrastructure. On the other hand, North America serves maximum demand for smart textile and protective fabrics. Stringent safety regulations in the U.S. drive the demand for fire-protective fabrics in the U.S. while applications in the sports and fitness sector are propelling the demand for smart textile in this developed market.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Clothing+, Intelligent Clothing, Sensoria, Interactive Wear, and Ohmatex are some of the prominent companies in global smart textile market while OMNOVA Solutions, Saint-Gobain, Trelleborg, Spradling International, and Takata dominate global coated fabrics market. E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Teijin Ltd., and Koninklijke Ten Cate nv are a few leading names in protective fabrics market.