Treatment for Syndromes of Progressive Ataxia and Weakness Disorders Market Estimated to Flourish by 2024

Ataxia refers to a disorder caused by the lack of coordination of muscle movements that impairs the ability to smoothly perform coordinated voluntary activities. Factors causing the disorder include cerebral and cerebellar disorders, peripheral nerve disorders, thalamic disorders, injuries to posterior spinal column, and basal ganglia disorders. The condition may affect eyes, the limbs, larynx, and pharynx. The rising prevalence of a variety of debilitating neurological disorders has increased the focus of the global healthcare fraternity on ways to completely treat these diseases. As a result, the frequency and extent of research activities is continuously widening in the field of progressive ataxia and weakness disorders.

This report presents an exhaustive account of the global market for the various treatment options available to treat syndromes of progressive ataxia and weakness disorders. The report examines the present state of market’s development, the scope of further improvements in terms of technological interventions and the drug candidates presently marketed in the market, and pipeline drugs. The report provides a detailed account of factors that will have a sizeable influence on the overall development of the market in over the forecast period. As such, the drivers, challenges, past and present trends, regulations, and other factors affecting the market’s potential course of growth are analyzed in the report.

Across the globe, treatment options for treating syndromes of progressive ataxia and weakness disorders are steadily increasing, with the field witnessing rising attention from research bodies and novel drug classes being introduced on a continued basis. Technological advancements in the field of pharmacology as a whole, stem cell therapy, and ataxia diagnosis are helping the market tread along a promising development path.

Although pharmacological treatments available in the market to stop or decelerate the progression of ataxia are limited at present and positive results have only been reported in few clinical trials, the use of amantadine has been found useful in increasing energy levels and slowing down the progression to a certain level. The use of the drug candidate baclofen in small doses is considered to be useful in reducing leg spasticity.

Apart from developments in the field of new drug varieties, the market is also being enriched due to the many new developments in the areas such as gene mutation and protein misfolding. However, the market’s growth and profitability are impeded to a certain extent owing to the recent expirations of popular drugs.

The global market for the treatment of syndromes of progressive ataxia and weakness disorders is primarily segmented in the report in three broads segments: key dysfunction or disorders, treatment technology, and geography. Dysfunction or disorders sub-segment include most prevalent ataxia conditions such as Friedreich’s ataxia, hereditary neuropathies, Machado Joseph disease, progressive bulbar palsy, and multiple sclerosis. On the basis of treatment technology, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibody and small molecule technologies. On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.