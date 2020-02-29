UV-Curable Inkjet Ink Market Witnessed To Take An Uptick In The Forecast Year 2028

Printing Ink play a key role in brand advertisement. UV-curable inkjet ink is cured instantly when irradiated. UV-curable inkjet ink therefore, is widely used in cases where the substrate involved is difficult to penetrate for a liquid. A large number of brands use UV-curable inkjet ink to print detailed information on hoardings in public places. UV-curable inkjet inks are also used for printing advertisements on mobile platforms such as a public transport vehicle. Conusmer engagement has emerged as one of the most critical objectives in marketing, creating an absolute need for high quality printed information on printed hoarding, which are aimed at increasing consumer appeal for the product, as well as increasing consumer awareness regarding the brand and its offerings. Therefore, the significance of UV-curable inkjet ink is expected to remain high during the forecast period, albeit a few hurdles to the growth of the global UV-curable inkjet ink market.

Key developments & Trends

UV-curable inks were conventionally used for food contact applications, especially in case of analog printing technologies. However, inkjet printers have limitations due to viscosity, therefore, UV-curable inkjet inks need to have reduced viscosity. The market is subject to growth by virtue of the amount of research & development that is done on UV-curable inkjet inks, to enhance formulation and efficiency.

For instance, Ricoh developed a new UV-curable inkjet ink, which is able to significantly bring a reduction in skin sensitization, which causes allergic dermatitis, including irritation and itching.

The features which are expected to give this new UV-curable inkjet ink an edge over its counterparts include – total elimination of the use of any skin sensitizing materials in the ink, more use of inexpensive raw materials with the help of radical polymerization technique, and improved adhesion on substrates.

The road ahead

Digital printing has been establishing itself as one of the fast emerging markets in the packaging industry. The global push for the use of products and chemicals with environmental benefits has compelled many key players in the market to adopt UV curing technology in their inkjet inks. According to experts, UV-based inkjets are expected to continue to grow and replace conventional solvent systems, owing to several advantages such as elimination of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), faster drying, improved finishing, and lower cost. Therefore, rapid advances in inkjet technology is expected to contrinue to drive the market, pushing the limits of how print is produced. UV-curable inkjet inks are expected to find a wide range of applications during the forecast period. It is anticipated that lower-odor and low-migration UV-curable inkjet inks will witness an increase in penetration in the packaging market for food applications.