Uveitis Drugs Market Expected to Expand at a High CAGR By End of 2028

Global Uveitis Drugs Market: Overview

A limited choice of commercial drugs composed of corticosteroid treatments, immunosuppresives and biologics is characteristic of the global uveitis drugs market. Uveitis (Uveitis) is a median eye inflammation (Uvea) known as the uvea tract. The uvea is made up of iris, ciliary and choroids. Certain prevalent causes of uveitis are autoimmune diseases, infection, injury, inflammatory diseases and surgeries. Uveitis-related common symptoms include eye pain, floating eye conditions, blurred vision, enhanced light sensitivity and redness in the eye. Uveitis happens in all age groups, but it mostly involves people aged 20 to 59. Corticoid therapy has historically formed the majority of global uveitis drugs market.

This market intelligence study on the global uveitis drugs market focusses on the prominent drivers impacting growth, market trend, possibilities, and limitations, if any. The report offers actionable insights on the key determinants and competitive landscape of the global uveitis drugs market.

Global Uveitis Drugs Market: Notable Developments

Some of the key developments influencing the global uveitis drugs market include:

Newer drugs are in the pipeline and will be launched at the end of 2019. Santen Pharmaceutical Co is produced under the pipeline DE-109 (phase III) (sirolimus). The product is allocated to treat post-infectious uveitis as an orphan drug by the U.S. and EU regulatory bodies. The method of sterile formulation is very difficult and businesses are inclined to align their products with GMP and regulatory rules. The emergence of novel drugs is likely to bode well for the global uveitis drugs market.

In Asia-Pacific, AbbVie’s Humira (adalimumab) is the only target treatment which is currently accessible. The uvéitis pipeline is comprised of CLS-TA, which should be extremely profitable and meet some of the unmet requirements of Santen’s Opsiria and Clearside Biomedical. These new pharmaceutical products will expand possibilities for uveitis patients by providing new methods of therapy, including drug new delivery routes and new non-corticosteroid medication molecules. This is expected to fuel the global uveitis drugs market as well.

Major players operating in the global uveitis drugs market include Allergan India Private Limited, Topivert Ltd, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, pSivida Corp., HANALL, Ophthalix Inc., XOMA, and AbbVie Inc.

Global Uveitis Drugs Market Growth Dynamics

Increased aging population, increasing incidence of uveitis and associated complications have led to significant development of the global market for uveitis drugs. In addition, the implementation, rapid approval of pipeline drugs, increased investments in research and development into pharmaceuticals, and increasing public measures to minimize eye disorders also contribute to the growth of the global uveitis drugs market. Another important driver for the uveitis industry is the introduction of new drug delivery routes to improve the effectiveness of the drug.

Nevertheless, adverse effects of uveitis therapy drugs, such as watery eyes, irritations and others, could hinder development of the global uveitis drugs market. The market for uveitis drugs is likely to be further hampered by poor primary healthcare facilities, lack of knowledge of eye conditions, and an absence of health insurance in developing nations.

Asia Pacific to Experience Rapid Growth due to Supportive Governments

In the forecast period, North America is expected to account for a substantial share in the uveitis drugs market. The elevated incidence of related uveitis risk factors coupled with anticipated product approvals will lead to the increase in the uveitis drugs market in this region.

Asia Pacific, due to the greater incidence of uveitis in this region, is anticipated to experience the a swift growth of the uveitis drugs market during the forecasted era. A number of governments and private organizations have taken measures to raise disease awareness and to provide patients in the region with several therapy alternatives.

