Virtual Keyboard Market 2019 | Future Growth, Top Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2025

The report on global market for Virtual Keyboard offers comprehensive and relevant research data meant for use of both established and new market players. At the outset, the report offers an overview of the market and then moves on to discuss the factors promoting or challenging it growth. To do so, the report studies both macro- and micro-fundamentals. It also packs in insightful prediction for the market for Virtual Keyboard for the upcoming years after consulting leading industry experts and factoring in various statistical details.

A virtual keyboard can be defined as a device or technology that employs computer software for on screen keyboard or keyboard projected with the help of LASER or LED light on a non-reflecting surface. A keyboard is projected on a surface and the key-press is detected with the help of optical detectors. Moreover, advanced technologies such as on screen keyboard uses resistive or capacitive touch screen to detect the key-press.

Amongst the two technologies used in the virtual keyboards, the projected type of virtual keyboard uses a wireless module connected to a phone or PDA through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi technology which incorporates a source of light to project the image of the standard keyboard on a non-reflective surface and sensor or detector to detect the motion of fingers. Whenever, a user moves his fingers on the projected image, the detector sends a signal based on the touch to the controller incorporated in the wireless module, thereby detecting a key press. However, the other technology used for virtual keyboard, projects the keyboard on the screen of the computer or a mobile phone. In this technology, the users can use the input devices such as mouse to press the key for typing. With the advances in technology, the on screen virtual keyboards are being used on a larger scale as compared to the projected type of virtual keyboards.

With the increasing use of touch screen mobile devices and portable computers, the on-screen virtual keyboard has become an integral part of these devices. Moreover, the on-screen virtual keyboard are also being used widely on the automated teller machines, manufacturing machines such as CNC machines, advanced automotive dash boards and smart television. As a result of above mentioned factors, the on-screen type of virtual keyboards are expected to contribute for major share of the global virtual keyboard market. The projected type of virtual key boards can be used in many applications to reduce the risk from key-press logging, where the movements of the user’s hand can be used to track the password or any security related information, such situations may arise while using keyboards to input password in banks and ATMs. In the projected type virtual keyboard, the position of keys on the board, keeps on changing periodically. This feature can help keeping the credentials safe from the system malware. As a result of above mentioned features, the projected type virtual keyboards are expected to generate substantial demand from the government and defense segment of the virtual keyboard market.

Global virtual keyboard market can be segmented on the basis of technology and end-use industry. Based on technology, the market can be bifurcated into projected virtual keyboards and on-screen virtual keyboard. The end-use industry segment can be classified into IT and telecom, automotive, government and defense, aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing and others.

Region wise, the virtual keyboard market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. The virtual keyboard market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa with the developments in the telecommunication, automobile and aerospace industry verticals. Moreover, in the developed regions such as North America and Europe, the virtual keyboard market is expected to grow in the government and defense, aerospace and healthcare industry verticals owing to the growing investments in the research and development activities within defense and aerospace end-use industries.

Some of the key players involved in the virtual keyboard market include Google, Mount Focus Information Systems, Rokusek, and TouchType Ltd. There are multiple developers and manufacturers who develops virtual keyboard in multiple languages.

