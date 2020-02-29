Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market – Global Industry Demand and Technological Advancements By Leading Key Players 2017 – 2025

Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market: Overview

This report on the global visualization and 3D rendering software provides analysis for the period from 2015 to 2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the years from 2017 to 2025 are the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the prevalent trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the visualization and 3D rendering software market over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. It also highlights the various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth throughout the forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn) across different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

3D rendering is the 3D computer graphics process of automatically converting 3D wire frame models into 2D images with 3D photorealistic effects or non-photorealistic rendering on a computer. Visualization and 3D rendering software are used for creating graphical interfaces and displays for software solutions and converting 3D models into 2D images or videos. Visualization software includes graphical objects and components which are used for applications and displays with the help of software editors. Visualization software are used for graphical user interfaces in industries to display the required information in an effective manner. North America dominates the overall market for visualization and 3D rendering software globally, this dominance can be mainly due to the established key players and more demand for Media & Entertainment industry.

Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market: Scope of the Report

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the global visualization and 3D rendering software market on the basis of deployment type, and end-use industry vertical. The visualization and 3D rendering software market based on deployment type includes on-premise and Cloud based. The visualization and 3D rendering software end-use industry vertical comprises manufacturing, construction, media & entertainment, healthcare, and others.

In terms of geographical regions, the report segments the visualization and 3D rendering software market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global visualization and 3D rendering software market in terms of market estimates and forecasts for all segments across different geographic regions.

This report shows market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the geographies in the scope of study which identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

The report also includes key industry developments that have taken place in the global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software market over the past years. Porter Five Force analysis is also included in the report.

Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in the development of visualization and 3D rendering software. The major business strategies adopted by these players, their market positioning, and their recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the visualization and 3D rendering software based on their 2016 revenues. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow.

Some of the major players profiled in the report include Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systems, NVIDIA Corporation, Chaos Group, Abvent Group, Cebas Visual Technology Inc., Next Limit S.L, Luxion Inc., OTOY Inc., Act-3D B.V., etc.

The global market for Visualization & 3D Rendering Software has been segmented as follows:

Visualization & 3D Rendering Software market: By Deployment Type

– On-premise

– Cloud Based

Visualization & 3D Rendering Software market: By End-use Industry Vertical

– Manufacturing

– Construction

– Media & Entertainment

– Healthcare

– Others

Visualization & 3D Rendering Software market: By Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Rest of North America

– Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– India

– Japan

– China

– Rest of APAC

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

– South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

