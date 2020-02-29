Wood Pellets Market Advancement in Combustion Technology have Boosted By | 2023

Wood pellets have emerged as a viable and promising renewable energy source replacing coal in various advanced regions such as North America and Europe. The market for these biomass gained traction since they are considered to have low carbon footprints. The use of wood pellets as fuels has gained adoption for heating homes and power boilers, especially in various countries of Europe. The easy availability of raw materials such as timber and compacted sawdust and the low cost of production are key factors offering robust impetus to the wood pellets market. The mounting environmental concern about greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Russia has made biomass fuels popular. In recent years, considerable progress made in logistics and advancement in combustion technology have boosted the wood pellets market.

The rising financial incentives by various federal agencies in North America, numerous favorable government policies, and the low cost of raw materials for making wood pellets are the primary factors driving the wood pellets market.Based on geography, the market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Centraland South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, Europe is a major market for wood pellets and led the market in 2015. The substantial demand for wood pellets from the U.K. has fuelled this regional market. The regional market is propelled by numerous government initiatives such as significant fiscal subsidies to boost the generation of renewable sources of energy. This has incentivized the use of wood pellets to produce electrical energy in this region.