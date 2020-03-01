Global Pocket Lighters Market: Growing Focus on Consumer Safety

Being handy in nature, pocket lighters are becoming a key part of daily used items for consumers worldwide. Their usability leaps beyond lighting a cigarette as these pocket lighters are becoming life savers for people stuck in critical situations. By providing adequate source for heat and flames, pocket lighters are being widely used in day-to-day setups. Key manufacturers of pocket lighters are increasing the attractiveness of their products by introducing new designs and advanced features. In the coming years, a range of pocket lighters are expected to be flameless, with technological advancements allowing companies to introduce products that are high on consumer safety.

Growing incidences of health risks and fatalities caused from pocket lighters has created an environment of negativity across the market. New products are not capturing the expected attention of loyal consumer bases such as cigarette smokers. Marketing strategies of prominent pocket lighter manufacturers are running against the wall for failing to offer improved safety. Developments towards offering child-resistant pocket lighters are unable to draw in investments. Companies are losing the bourse traction with rising incidences of exploding pocket lighters.

Transparency Market Research foresees the global market for pocket lighters to evolve at a sluggish pace in the coming years. Owing to a range of safety issues, the global pocket lighters market is likely to reach a value of nearly US$ 7.4 billion by the end of 2026. The report also assesses that the global pocket lighters market will expand at a nascent 2.9% CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period, 2017-2026.

Consumer Preferring Electronic Cigarette Lighters; Market Dominance of Flint Cigarette Lighters to Dwindle through 2026

In 2017, more than US$ 4 billion worth of flint cigarette lighters were sold across the global pocket lighters market. Being the initial stage of product innovation in pocket lighters, flint cigarette lighters will continue to be sold widely for their conventional usage and refilling convenience that extends their service life. However, presence of pressurized gas increases the risk factors of exploding for flint lighters. Between 2017 and 2026, the share of flint cigarette lighters on global pocket lighters market value is pegged to incur a dip of more than 2%. Electronic cigarette lighters, on the other hand, are expected to be in great demand in the coming years. By the end of 2026, more than US$ 2 billion worth of electronic cigarette lighters are expected to be sold across the globe. Longer service life of these pocket lighters will drive their sales in the global market, reflecting a value CAGR higher than that of flint cigarette lighters.

Global Pocket Lighters Market: Key Stakeholders

Société BIC S.A. is known for being a top brand in the global market for pocket lighters. The report also observes a significant presence of Tokai Corporation, Clipper, Swedishmatch, Ningbo Xinhai, Zhuoye Lighter, Baide International, Focus, Benxi Fenghe Lighter, Wansf, Hefeng Industry, Cixi Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter, and Deko Industrial as key players in the global pocket lighters market. In the coming years, several companies are likely to focus on offering flameless lighters and developing the existing pocket lighters by adhering to new consumer safety standards.