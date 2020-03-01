3D Animation Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2022

Market Highlights

3D animation refers to objects and humans moving in real-time as compared to 2D animation which lacks depth. It relies on popular methods such as keyframing, motion capture, and kinematics to give the illusion of motion. The global 3D animation market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) outlines the latest trends and opportunities within the sector owing to continuous developments in 3D software.

The global 3D animation market size can touch USD 20.5 billion by 2022 by exhibiting a CAGR close to 12% from 2016 to 2022 (forecast period). Benefits of 3D animation for offering superior visual effects and greater movement and portray complex ideas in a simple to understand format can drive market growth exponentially. Rising demand for 3D mobile applications as well as animated effects in movies can work in favor of the market.

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are major trends which can widen the growth opportunities within the 3D animation market. This is evident with the popularity of Pokémon Go, an AR mobile game which swept the nations globally. Its appeal to kids and adults by banking on nostalgia and interactive gameplay is likely to induce the need for similar games.

Blend of 2D and 3D animation can engulf the market due to being heavily used in all mainstream media for catching user attention. Need for designers which can invent new methodologies with the same software and trigger an evolution in working styles can boost market growth.

Financial constrains may limit the global 3D animation market growth.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2760

Major Key players

Image Metrics

Adobe Systems Inc.

Pixologic Inc.

Autodesk

The Foundry VisionMongers Ltd.

Autodesk Inc.

SideFx Software

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Corel Corporation

Maxon Computer

NVIDIA Corporation

Segmentation:

The global 3D animation market is segmented by software, service, hardware, and end-user.

By software, it is segmented into software development kit (SDK) and plug-in software.

By service, it is segmented into consulting, integration & deployment, and support & maintenance.

By hardware, it is segmented into motion capturing systems, workstation, and video cards and GPU. The video cards and GPU segment are envisaged to exhibit a high growth rate owing to the need for hardware for supporting latest games on consoles and personal computers. Furthermore, advances in video cards assist in rapid rendering of images while maintaining quality.

By end-user, it is segmented into healthcare, architecture, and media & entertainment. The media & entertainment segment is expected to regain their large market share till 2022. On the other hand, healthcare and architecture sectors can induce high demand from the 3D animation market owing to the use of the visual style for explaining complex concepts. Doctors and specialists use 3D effects for essaying novel surgical methods or the effects of new drugs to board members of hospitals with ease.

Regional Analysis:

North America can dominate the global 3D animation market due to be a production hub of creating movies and games. The region caters to a huge demographic of consumers willing to expend substantial money for prime entertainment. This is evident with the success of various gaming exhibitions, high sales of gaming consoles such as PlayStation and their cartridges. High demand for the visual style by major production houses due to demand for engaging content and proliferation of over-the-top (OTT) platforms are predicted to spur market growth.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is touted to display an impressive growth rate during the forecast period due to outsourcing of laborious work to countries such as India, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-animation-market-2760

List of Tables

TABLE 1 3D ANIMATION MARKET, BY SOFTWARE

TABLE 2 3D ANIMATION MARKET, BY HARDWARE

TABLE 3 3D ANIMATION MARKET, BY SERVICE

TABLE 4 3D ANIMATION MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 5 3D ANIMATION MARKET, BY REGIONS

TABLE 6 NORTH AMERICA 3D ANIMATION MARKET, BY SOFTWARE

TABLE 7 NORTH AMERICA 3D ANIMATION MARKET, BY HARDWARE

TABLE 8 NORTH AMERICA 3D ANIMATION MARKET, BY SERVICE

TABLE 9 NORTH AMERICA 3D ANIMATION MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 10 U.S. 3D ANIMATION MARKET, BY SOFTWARE

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]