3D Printing in Medical Applications- Market Revenue, Growth Rates and Industry Challenges 2025

First developed in 1980s, 3D printing rightly called additive manufacturing owing to the technique involved, be it for any end user.

3D printing has diverse applications in medical field.

3D printing of imaging techniques is a case in point. Imaging techniques such as computed tomography (CT) scans and X-ray are used to generate original digital model, which is later fed into 3D printer. This results in 3D view of body organs to be scanned.

However, at present, 3D printing is mostly used for four core areas for advanced therapeutics, namely, creating tissues and organoids, patient-specific surgical models, surgical tools, and custom-made prosthetics. Serving such critical medical applications that have received continual endorsements, 3D printing is increasingly becoming sought-after for diagnosis and therapeutics. This validates growth of 3D printing in medical applications market predicted to rise at an outstanding 17% CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

3D printing is the process of creating a physical object from three dimensional digital objects by depositing successive layers of a material. Previously, subtractive method was used in manufacturing, in which the object is created by drilling or cutting the base material.

This research report categorizes the global 3D Printing in Medical Applications market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global 3D Printing in Medical Applications market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

3D Systems

Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Nanoscribe

EnvisionTEC

Stratasys

Market size by Product

By Merterials

Polymers

Ceramics

Metals

Biological Cells

By Technology

Electron Beam Melting

Laser Beam Melting

Photo Polymerization

Droplet Deposition Manufacturing

Market size by End User

Medical Implants

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

