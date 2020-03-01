5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride (ALA) Drugs Market Explores New Growth Opportunities By 2017 – 2025

5-Aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride (ALA) is an endogenous non-protein amino acid. The compound is produced during porphyrin synthesis pathway which leads to formation of iron ion coordinated compound in mammals and chlorophyll in plants. The compound is used in photo dynamic detection and photo dynamic surgery of cancer. The discovery of 5-Aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride drugs is important in the history of medicine due to its effective use in photodynamic therapy. Photodynamic detection is a new principle for biological systems.

The use of photosensitive drugs with a light source and right wavelength for detection of cancer is likely expand the capabilities of 5-aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride drugs, thereby providing new diagnostic and treatment applications for cancer patients. Several research institutes and laboratories are focusing on delivery of 5-aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride drugs through different technologies. Modulation of unique technology and approach by physicians ensures better functional ability of the drug. However, new developments in pharmacological and gene therapy approaches allow to image diseases or infection at the cellular and molecular level, thereby paving the way for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

High prevalence of chronic diseases such as bladder cancer and gynecological cancers, rise in patient awareness, increase in research and development initiatives, advent of high-throughput screening (HTS) for drug discovery, and genomic technology are key factors driving the 5-aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride drugs market. According to the National Cancer Institute (2017), the number of new cases of bladder cancer is estimated to be 79,030 in 2017, and the mortality rate is expected to be 2.8%. According to the CA, A Cancer Journal for Clinicians (January 2016), 1,685,210 new cancer cases and 595,690 cancer deaths are projected to occur in the U.S. However, cancer incidence is stable in women and declining by 3.1% per year in men (2009–2012). Despite the progress in death rates, deaths due to cancer of liver, pancreas, and uterine corpus are increasing. The cancer disease burden can also be reduced through early detection of cancer and awareness programs about the risk of disease among patients who consume alcohol and smoke heavily at quite an early age. Increase in number of patients with cancer, rise in geriatric population, and rapidly increasing awareness about therapeutics & drugs are projected to fuel the growth of the global 5-aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride drugs market. However, factors such as cost of drugs and side effects of drugs (liver damage and nerve problems) are expected to hamper the 5-aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride (ALA) drugs market.

The global 5-aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride (ALA) drugs market can be segmented based on delivery type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of delivery type, the market can be categorized into delivery by mouth, delivery by skin, and others. Based on application, the global 5-aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride (ALA) drugs market can be classified into cancer diagnosis, cancer treatment with PDT (photodynamic therapy), and fluorescence-guided surgery. Cancer diagnosis is a rapidly expanding segment owing to increase in incidence of cancer globally. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into diagnostic laboratories, pathology labs, life sciences and research lab, and others.

In terms of region, the global 5-aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride (ALA) drugs market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global 5-aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride (ALA) drugs market due to increase in funding for the development of research and health care infrastructure. Rise in incidence of cancer and early phase diagnosis and treatment of diseases drive the biotechnology & research industry, which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the 5-aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride (ALA) drugs market in North America. Europe is the second largest market for 5-aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride drugs due to favorable government policies regarding the development of health care infrastructure and gene therapy companies. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in population, changing lifestyle, rise in awareness among patients about cancer, and surge in per capita expenditure. Additionally, economic growth in India and China supports the health care infrastructure as well as expansion of pharmaceutical companies and biotech labs. This is expected to fuel the growth of the 5-aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride (ALA) drugs market in Asia Pacific in the near future.

Major players operating in the global 5-aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride (ALA) drugs market include SBI Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Chiracon GmbH, Biofrontera AG, and Dusa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

