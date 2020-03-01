Advanced Structural Carbon Products Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2018-2023

The advanced structural carbon products market has witnessed boom and bust cycles. These state makes it tough for fiber manufacturers to forecast capacity needs.

The U.S. market for structural carbon materials (carbon fibers, carbon foams, graphite and carbonreinforced carbon composites) was worth more than REDACTED in 2017. This figure is expected to approach REDACTED in 2018 and exceed REDACTED in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED over the next five years.

The aerospace and defense segment is the largest U.S. market for structural carbon materials as shown in the summary table below. Industrial applications such as corrosion-resistant chemical process equipment and refractories make up the second-largest market segment. Unlike aerospace and defense, which chiefly uses carbon fibers and carbon-carbon composites, structural graphite is the dominant structural carbon material in the industrial segment.

Energy applications are the third-largest market for structural carbon materials. The energy market consists mainly of carbon fiber for wind turbine blades and graphite for use in fuel cells, nuclear power plants and hydrogen storage media

Scope of the Report

This report covers technological, economic and business conditions in the structural carbons industry. Included in this report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the structural carbons industry and their areas of application.

The U.S. market is presented by type of structural carbons along with growth forecasts through 2023. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The driving forces in the industry and the structure of the industry are also examined.

The structural carbons industry is discussed with respect to type of structural carbon material. Finally, brief profiles of the major manufacturers are presented.

Reason for Doing This Study

This study is an update of a 2016 report by BCC Research. The structural carbon materials industry and markets have continued to develop in the two years since the previous edition was published.

The structural carbon materials industry serves mature markets such as defense and aerospace, with a wide variety of products satisfying the requirements of well-established applications. However, continuous technical innovations and efforts to make structural carbon technologies available for new applications (at affordable prices) are leading to the development of new markets.

Corporations in the structural carbons industry need to understand the significance of these trends to manage their enterprise and resources effectively. Users of structural carbons must also understand the effect of these changes in order to select the most cost-effective option among newly available products and technologies prior to committing significant capital resources.

Report Scope:

Report Includes:

– 29 data tables and 54 additional tables

– An overview of the U.S. market for advanced structural carbon products

– Coverage of key physical and chemical properties, raw materials and manufacturing processes

– Characterization and quantification of market potential for advanced structural carbon products by type, end user and application industry

– Evaluation of competitive strategies in the structural carbons industry

– Discussion of intellectual properties and technology trends

– Comprehensive company profiles of the major players within the industry, including Advanced composites Inc., Boeing Co., General Motors Co., Hexcel Corp., and Honeywell International, Inc.

