Air Lifting Bag Global Market Size, Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis & Advancement 2019 – 2025
Air-powered lifting bags are used for lifting, moving, spreading and fixing loads. Lifting bags are easy to manoeuvre in difficult positions due to their narrow starting thickness and low weight.
Air Lifting Bag. Air or pneumatic lift bags are used when heavy loads need to be lifted with low clearance height. These specially designed bags use compressed air so are ideal for industrial or workshop environments and field service units.
This report focuses on Air Lifting Bag volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Air Lifting Bag market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Holmatro
Paratech
Matjack
ESCO
Unique Group
MATJACK
MFC International
PRONAL
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Capacity Less than 10tons
10-50tons
More than 50 tons
Segment by Application
Auto Repair
Industrial Manufacturing
Others
