Airway Clearance Devices Market Is In Tremendous Growth Phase | Analysis Report With Leading Manufacturers Forecast 2017 – 2025

Airway clearance techniques (ACTs) help clear thick mucus by coughing or huffing. This process of clearing the airway helps reduce chances of lung infections and improves lung functions. The airway can be cleared using devices. These devices are primarily required in the case of diseases such as cystic fibrosis, chronic diffuse bronchiectasis, neuromuscular diseases and immotile ciliary dysfunction/primary ciliary dyskinesia.

Rising incidences of respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, and other lung infections are major factors driving the market. According to the World Health Organization, Airway Clearance Devices Market was estimated that about 65 million people suffer from COPD globally and was the third leading cause of death globally. Traditional techniques such as chest physiotherapy is utilized for bronchial drainage in various types of respiratory diseases. However, traditional chest physiotherapy is tedious and demand work both for outpatient and hospitalized patients. Airway clearance devices have high patient compliance and requires less time. Decreased cost and self-application are the other reasons responsible for changing the interest of patient from traditional chest physiotherapy to Airway clearance devices market. These factors boost the airway clearances devices market. Additionally, fewer respiratory complications associated with devices as compared to traditional physiotherapy methods fuel the airway clearance devices market.

The global airway clearance devices market can be segmented based on product type and end-user. In terms of product type, the Airway Clearance Devices Market can be divided into positive expiratory pressure devices, high-frequency chest wall compression, intrapulmonary percussive ventilation flutter devices, incentive spirometry, and high-frequency chest wall oscillation. Based on end-user, the airway clearance devices market can be categorized into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Among these, the hospitals segment dominates the Airway Clearance Devices market owing to increase in the number of hospitalization due to respiratory diseases. High-frequency chest wall compression s are of the following types for e.g. AffloVest, Frequencer, ABI Vest, Respin11 Bronchial Clearance, SmartVest, and the Vest Airway Clearance.

In terms of region, the airway clearance devices market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The U.S. dominates the Airway Clearance Devices market in North America owing to the increase acceptance in patient population leading to high penetration in the market. Europe accounts for the second largest share of the growth of global airway clearance devices market. The market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expanding at a considerable growth rate due to rise in awareness of airway clearance techniques and increase in economy of the emerging countries. North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period; however, Airway Clearance Devices market in countries such as India, Brazil, and China is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global airway clearance devices market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Monaghan Medical Corporation, Vortran Medical Technology and others. The airway clearance devices market has a presence of many regional players which have a huge market share in emerging countries operating at regional or country level.

