Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market to Reach a Valuation of US$2,908.1 mn by the End of 2025

Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market: Snapshot

The demand in the global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market is projected to increment at an admirable CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, gaining traction from a number of factors such as improvements in the diagnostics of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, improving economic scenario in various emerging economies, ample of opportunities in the development of new products, and high unmet demand across the globe. On the other hand, stringent regulations, high cost of drugs, and limited plasma fractionation capacity are some of the hindrances faced by the market, and until these are overcome, the prosper prosperity will not be achieved.

The global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$2,908.1 mn by the end of 2025, notably up from its evaluated worth of US$1,224.5 mn in 2016. The stockholders of the global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market are expected to gain new opportunities in the near future via strategic alliances and growing awareness regarding this deficiency disease.

Augmentation Therapy Profitable Treatment Segment

On the basis of treatment type, the global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market is segmented into augmentation therapy, bronchodilator, corticosteroids, and oxygen therapy. The segment of augmentation therapy, which is further sub-segmented into aralast, prolastin, glassia, and zemaira or respreeza, currently serves the maximum demand in the global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market, and is expected to sustain its position by the end of 2025, followed by bronchodilator treatment segment. Based on end-user, the AATD market gains maximum demand from hospitals, although specialty clinics are projected for most prominent growth rate. This report also segments the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market on the basis of route of administration, into inhalations, parenteral, and oral, and rates parenteral segment as the most profitable route of administration, which is a reflection of benefits such as ease of drug administration and high chances of avoiding first-pass metabolism.

North America and Europe Most Lucrative Regions

Out of the five regions that this report breaks the market for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment into, viz. North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, The Middle East and Africa, and Latin America, North America served the maximum demand in 2016, although the share of the demand is likely to slightly decrease towards the end of the forecast period. High prevalence of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency among the population of developed countries of the U.S. and Canada, escalting diagnosis rates, high plasma yield, and high per capita health care expenditure are some of the key factors resulting the strong demand from North America. On the other hand, Europe, which is second most lucrative region for the vendors operating in the global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency market, is projected for the best CAGR among all the regions, showcasing the increasing awareness regarding alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and high prevalence.

Some of the key companies currently competing in the global alpha-1 antitrypsin treatment market are Pfizer Inc., Baxter, AstraZeneca, Grifols S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Kamada Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., CSL Behring LLC, Shire plc, LFB Biomedicaments S.A., Abeona Therapeutics, Biogen, Applied Genetic Technologies Corp, Baxalta, Arrowhead Research Corporation, ProBioGen, Chiesi Pharmaceuticals, Curaxys, and ProMetic Life Sciences. The landscape of the competition in the global AATD market is largely fragmented, marked by frequent mergers and acquisitions by the leading vendors to maintain their position.

