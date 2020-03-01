Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market Analysis By Key Players, Size, Competitive Analysis, Global And Regional Forecast

Aluminum Market – Snapshot

Aluminum is one of the most abundant metals found in the Earth’s crust. It accounts for nearly 8% (by weight) of the Earth’s crust. Aluminum is the most widely used mental across the globe due to its wide availability and numerous properties. Aluminum powder is manufactured by feeding pure molten aluminum metal to a compressed gas jet and converting it to fine droplets. These droplets are solidified and collected. Powders collected through this process are graded, depending on their size and specification for various application. Aluminum powder is extensively used in a wide variety of applications such as aerospace & defense, industrial, automotive, and construction. Aluminum flakes and flake pigments are produced by dry ball milling of atomized aluminum under inert atmosphere or removal of solvent from wet-milled atomized aluminum under controlled conditions. Aluminum paste is made by ball milling of aluminum foil or aluminum powder in white solvents in the presence of a lubricant. Aluminum paste is extensively used by anti-corrosion paints, roof coatings, printing inks.

Increasing Demand for Aluminum, Powders, Pastes, and Flakes in Automotive Sector to Drive Market

Aluminum powder, paste & flakes are widely used in automotive paints & coatings. These are employed in the formulation of automotive coatings, as they enhance the esthetic properties. Smoother surface, lenticular shape of particles, and narrow distribution of particles ensure superior metallic finish in automotive coatings. Major applications of aluminum powder, paste, and flakes in the automotive industry includes automotive OEM, automotive interior coatings, wheel coatings, automotive parts and accessories, and automotive refinishes. Aluminum powder, paste, and flakes help improve various optical properties of automotive coatings such as tinting strength, brightness, gloss, and luster. These pigments increase resistance to degradation and improve the esthetic appeal. Additionally, specially developed grades of aluminum powder, paste, and flakes protect automotive components from damage caused by OEM recirculation. The global automotive industry has been expanding significantly over the last few years. Automotive production has been significantly increasing in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil in the last few years. Rise in foreign investment in emerging economies has boosted the automotive industry. Major automotive manufacturers are focusing on strengthening their presence in BRIC countries. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for aluminum powder, paste, and flakes in the automotive industry in these countries.

Leading Players Focusing on Geographical Expansion

Key players profiled in the aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market include United Company RUSAL Limited, Alcoa Corporation, Kymera International, The Metal Powder Company Ltd., Toyo Aluminium K.K., Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), United States Metal Powders, Inc., Silberline Manufacturing Co., Inc., Transmet Corporation, Valimet, Inc, Arasan Aluminium Industries (P) Ltd, and Carlfors Bruk AB. These players engage in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions (M&A), geographical expansion, and launch of new products. In September 24, 2015, Alcoa Corporation completed the expansion at its Tennessee, in the U.S. facility to cater to the demand for aluminum sheets from the automotive industry. The plant would provide aluminum sheets to automakers such as Ford Motor Company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and General Motors.

Powders Segment to Dominate the Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market

In terms of type, the global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market has been segmented into powders, pastes and flakes. The powder segment accounted for a dominant share in the aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market. Aluminum powder is a fine-granular powder of aluminum. Its color varies from silvery-white to gray. It is an odorless powder. Aluminum powder is a highly reactive and flammable material. Aluminum powder is manufactured in several forms such as flake-like particles and granular powder. Aluminum powder is used in paints, protective coatings, pigments, printing inks, rocket fuels, explosives, ceramics, and abrasives. The aluminum paste segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for these pastes in paints, coatings, and inks applications.

Demand for Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes to Increase in Industrial Applications

Based on application, the aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market has been divided into industrial, automotive, chemical, construction, blasting & explosives, and aerospace & defense. The industrial segment accounted for a major share of the aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market. Industrial applications employ aluminum flakes, powders, and pastes for purposes such as coating systems for corrosion protection, primer/ship paints, roof coatings, coil/can coatings, and UV coatings. The aluminum coating protects the surface from moisture and environmental effects. Aluminum paste, especially leafing aluminum paste, is employed for roof coatings to protect the roof from moisture and corrosion. It also reflects UV rays thereby, providing protection from photochemical degradation. The aerospace & defense application segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to increasing number of aircraft deliveries across the globe.

Developing Economies to Present Lucrative Opportunities

In terms of volume, Asia Pacific and Europe are leading regions of the global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market. In terms of value, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period. The market in North America is estimated to expand considerably during the forecast period owing to the rise in the industrialization and increase in demand for these materials for making printing ink varnishes and protective coatings for applications in industries such as construction and automotive in the region. The market in India, ASEAN, Japan, and China is anticipated to expand at a substantial pace in the next few years due to the rise in demand for aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes in various applications such as automotive, construction, chemicals, and industrial.