Alzheimers Disease Therapeutics Global Market Research, Analysis & Forecast 2019-2025

Alzheimers disease is a neurodegenerative, progressive, non-reversible disorder. Alzheimers disease is caused due to abnormal functioning of brain cells i.e. failure of synaptic transmission, resulting in the loss of cognitive functions. Some of the signs and symptoms of alzheimers disease are memory loss, insomnia, repetitive movements, agitation, anxiety, depression and loss of reasoning abilities. All memory and mental functioning may be lost in advanced stages of the disease. Alzheimers disease may lead to death. According to National Institute of Aging, Alzheimers disease is the common form of dementia.

Population aging across the globe is a major factor driving the market for Alzheimers therapeutics and diagnostics. Rising life expectancy is contributing to quick increases in number of aged population, and is associated with increased prevalence of chronic diseases like dementia. Therapies for AD offer temporary and uncertain improvements in the well-being of individuals, and none of the approved drugs can modify the course of the disease advancement. Thus, the magnitude of the affected population and lack of suitable and effective treatment offers an incredible opportunity for drug manufacturers. However, identification of the primary reasons and mechanisms involved in AD are is limited. Drug manufacturers have been unable to validate significant clinical benefits of treatment for a numerous of new compounds due to strict regulations. One of the significant trend observed in this market is collaboration of the existing players. Precisely, diagnostic technology companies are carefully trying to bring about effective biomarker technologies to support and improve the drug development process for potential drug candidates which is further expected to propel the demand.

North America dominates the global market for alzheimers disease therapeutics due to large number of aging population. Asia followed by the Europe are expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in the global alzheimers disease therapeutics market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing alzheimers disease therapeutics markets in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for alzheimers disease therapeutics market in emerging countries are increasing R&D investment, large pool of patients and improvement of healthcare infrastructure.

The key players covered in this study

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Merck

Pfizer

Novartis

Eisai

Actavis

Daiichi Sankyo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Biomarkers

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

NMDA Receptor Antagonists

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

