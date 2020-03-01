Amino Acids Market to Expand at 9.10% CAGR till 2018, Propelled by Rise in Meat Consumption

The global lysine demand was 1,445.0 kilo tons in 2009 which increased to 1,610.0 kilo tons in 2010. The growing demand of meat, especially in developing countries is expected to drive the market for lysine in the near future. Lysine as a feed additive is essential for the growth of animals especially swine and poultry. Industrial lysine also has advantages over its natural substitute (soybean) which is driving the global market for lysine. Lysine has same nutritious value as soybean have and moreover, lysine is considered to be a more economical option for animal feed. Lysine also helps in reducing the nitrogen content in animal excreta which leads to less pollution. Ban on blood meal and bone meal in some regions around the world is also boosting the demand for lysine.

Lysine is one of the 20 amino acids essential for humans and animals. Lysine has a positively charged ε-amino group and act as a building block for proteins. Also known as L-Lysine, it is important for human health but it cannot be produced naturally by any animal or humans. As a body is unable to manufacture it, lysine has to be taken through diet or food supplements. Lysine is required for bone development as it helps to absorb calcium and it is also important in functioning connective tissues, skin and tendons. Lysine also plays a major role in body’s production of enzymes, hormones and antibodies.

Biosynthesis of lysine takes place only in plants and bacteria through aspartic acid. Natural sources for lysine are soybean, lentil, chick pea, milk and some more. For human bodies and animals it has to be ingested in the body through food, supplements or drugs. Production of lysine is done by chemical process, enzymatic method and majorly by fermentation. Industrial production of lysine is done via fermentation process using a micro organism called as corynebacterium glutamicum. Raw materials like sugar, corn, sugarcane or sugar beet molasses are majorly used in the fermentation process.

High demand for meat is key driving factor for the demand of animal feed and hence for lysine demand, which in turn is increasing the demand of feed stock for lysine production (sugar molasses, maize, corn and more). Due to tight supply of the raw materials and adverse weather conditions, raw materials are experiencing a surge in their price. Owing to high raw material cost industrial producers are looking for more economical raw material.