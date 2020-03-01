Automated Microscopy Market Future Growth, Business Growth and Detailed Market Insights on Upcoming Trends, 2016-2024

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Automated Microscopy Market Key-Players, Revenue, Emerging-Trends, Business-Strategy Till 2024”.

Automated Microscopy devices, electromechanically determines and adjusts the correct wavelength, required focus, light shutter control, stage control, and illumination source for imaging live-cell.

Automated microscopy accessories and components enable the investigator or the user to automate live-cell image procurement and are particularly useful for experimentations such as time-lapse that ranges in period intervals from milliseconds to hundreds or tens of minutes. A wide variety of aftermarket secondary components, such as microprocessor-controlled filter changers, electromechanical shutters, axial focus control mechanisms and motorized stages mechanisms can be retrofitted to a research grade microscope.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints and opportunities is included in the purview of the report. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, thereby helping to understand the ongoing trends of the global automated microscopy market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2016 to 2024, along with offering an inclusive study of the Automated Microscopy market.

Automated microscopy find its application in a number of applications such as medical diagnostics, nanotechnology, material science, life science and semiconductors. Life science applications holds the leading market share among the other application segments. Microscopic devices have been the most vital tool to researchers in the field of life sciences to explore the mechanism of diseases at a molecular level, to construct a three dimensional structure of tissues and to understand the microstructure of the tissues and cells. Microscopy also has applications in the medical world for surgeries relating to ophthalmology, gynecology, urology, otolaryngology, plastic and reconstructive medicine and dentistry.

Global Automated Microscopy Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on the product type the automated microscopy market is segmented into two broad categories; by product type, and by application. By product type the market is further segmented into optical microscopes, electron microscopes and scanning probe microscopes.

The optical microscope segment is further segmented into inverted microscopes, stereomicroscopes, phase contrast microscopes, fluorescence microscopes, confocal scanning microscopes, near field microscopes and others. The electron microscopes market is further segmented to Transmission Electron Microscopes (TEM) and Scanning Electron Microscopes (SEM). Whereas, the scanning probe microscopes segment comprise Scanning Tunneling Microscopes (STM) and Atomic Force Microscopes AFM).

Optical microscopes are extensively used in fields such as microelectronics, material sciences, nanophysics, pharmaceutical research and biotechnology. For example, optical microscopes in material sciences, which use nanophysics extensively, are used to identify the metal or the alloy used, to analyze the results of heat treatment, which is used to improve the physical properties of an alloy, to examine metal surface coating, and for dimension analysis, apart from many other uses. In microelectronics, optical microscopes are used to analyze densely populated circuit boards for imperfections and determination of possible new designs. Optical microscopes have many variants depending on the designs.

Global Automated Microscopy Market: Trends and Drivers

The major drivers driving the global automated microscopy market includes ongoing miniaturization in semiconductor and electronics industry, developments in nanotechnology and rising demand for affordable renewable energy sources. Increasing global focus on research and development for application areas such as nanotechnology, material science and semiconductor industry would enhance the adoption rate of advanced microscopes such as automated electron and scanning probe microscopes.

These microscopes offer image resolution as high as 0.1 nm, which is essentially required by these precision manufacturing industries. Moreover, scanning probe microscopes, which are not dependent on the wavelength of light source for magnification are suitable in liquid and gas environment and can view both conductor and insulator specimens. Increased adoption rate of these advanced microscopes by precision manufacturing industries would drive the global microscopy devices market significantly during the forecast period.

Global Automated Microscopy Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global automated microscopy market across four broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments as in the field of automated microscopy.

Some of the major players in the global automated microscopy market Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), FEI Co. (U.S.), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Leica Microsystems (Germany) and Nikon Corporation (Japan) among others.

