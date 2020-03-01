Automotive Advanced Gear Shifter System Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Potential Growth, Analysis, Strategies and Forecast 2026

The advanced gear shifter system is an electronically controlled system that is responsible for gear engagement and disengagement. It utilizes a lever and an electronic system to engage, disengage, and change gears according to the driver’s requirement. In a manual transmission system, shifting gears can be a tiring task, which is eliminated by the advanced gear shifter system. The advanced gear shifter system identifies when the driver is changing the gear and an electric system operates the clutch and a solenoid actuator in order to operate gear engagement, disengagement, and shifting.

The global automotive advanced gear shifter system market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for vehicles with semi-automatic and automatic transmission coupled with raised per capita income and increasing vehicle electrification. Another prominent driver of the automotive advanced gear shifter system is the increased usage of x- by- wire technology, in which electrical or electromechanical systems are being utilized to perform operations that were conventionally being operated by mechanical linkages. Governments of several nations are providing subsidies and implementing stringent emission norms in order to promote electric vehicles. Increased demand for electric vehicles across North America and Europe is likely to propel the automotive advanced gear shifter system market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for comfort during travelling is driving the automotive advanced gear shifter system market at a rapid pace.

Advanced gear shifter systems are less reliable and complex and hence, these are more expensive than conventional gear shifter systems. This is a key factor restraining the global automotive advanced gear shifter system market.

The global automotive advanced gear shifter system market can be segmented based on technology, component, electric vehicle type, vehicle type, and region. Based on technology, the global automotive advanced gear shifter system market can be divided into two segments. X-by-wire technology is simple and inexpensive as compared to the automatic shifter. Therefore, the x-by-wire segment accounts for a major share of the global automotive advanced gear shifter system market. X-by-wire technology is extensively being used in luxury, premium, and several mid-segment vehicles too.

In terms of component, the global automotive advanced gear shifter system market can be segregated into four segments. Solenoid actuators are directly responsible for gear shifting. Solenoid actuators are operated by the electronic control unit (ECU), which is connected to different sensors placed in the vehicle. Advanced electric vehicles are highly sophisticated owing to which advance technologies such as ADAS and advanced gear shifter system are witnessing an increased adoption in electric vehicles. Battery electric vehicles witness a significantly high demand for advanced gear shifter system. Passenger vehicles are a prominent mode of transport. Travelers and vehicle owners are preferring advanced technologies in order to make traveling comfortable. Consequently, passenger vehicles witness a high rate of adoption to the advanced gear shifter system.

Asia Pacific and Latin America are witnessing a rapid increase in the number of passenger vehicles. Steady increase in income, rise in concern about vehicle sophistication, and increase in demand for luxury and premium vehicles are fueling the demand for advanced gear shifter system in Asia Pacific and Latin America. North America witnesses a high rate of adoption of advanced technologies. High per capita income and higher standard of living are propelling the demand for luxury vehicles across the region. North America comprises a considerable number of luxury vehicles and hence, the region accounts for a leading share of the global automotive advanced gear shifter system market.

Key players operating in the automotive advanced gear shifter system market include Ficosa Internacional SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Lumax Industries, Kongsberg Automotive, DURA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, Stoneridge, SILATECH S.r.l., KÜSTER Unternehmensgruppe, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., and WABCO.