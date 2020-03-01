Automotive Aftermarket: Market 2019 Business Statistics Focus Report Growth by Top Key Players, Application, and Global Analysis with Future Growth Study 2019 – 2026

A report added to the rich database of Qurate Business Intelligence, titled “Automotive Aftermarket Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024”, provides a 360-degree overview of the Global market. Approximations associated with the market values over the forecast period are based on empirical research and data collected through both primary and secondary sources. The authentic processes followed to exhibit various aspects of the market makes the data reliable in context to particular time period and industry.

Market Forecasting and Overview:

According to a new research published by our analyst the worldwide Automotive Aftermarket market is anticipated to reach USD 519.2 billion by 2026. In 2017, the tire segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, North America accounted for the majority share in the global market.

The expanding global automotive industry, along with increasing average age of vehicles majorly drives the market growth. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of proper maintenance and repair of vehicles, which supports market growth. Other factors driving market growth include greater need for long distance travel, technological advancements in telematics technologies, and changing lifestyles. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and sale through online channels would provide growth opportunities for automotive aftermarket market in the coming years.

The automotive aftermarket market is highly competitive. Vendors offer products and services required for repair and maintenance for wide range of cars, trucks, vans, and buses. Consumers consider factors such as quality, price, convenience, and vehicle age before making informed decisions about repair and maintenance offered by market players.

Established industries, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D are factors expected to drive the market growth in the region. Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to economic growth in countries such as China and India, leading to rising living standards and high disposable income. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the market growth. Favorable regulations for production of automotive aftermarket components, and poor road infrastructure in developing countries such as India, and Pakistan are expected to augment market growth during the forecast period.

The various types of automotive aftermarket products include tire, wheels, battery, lighting, exhaust components, body parts, accessories, telematics, and others. The tire segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Tires are easily damaged by external factors and need to be replaced periodically. There has been an increasing demand of radial tires owing to low rolling resistance, higher durability, and enhanced service.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Denso Corporation, Johnsons Controls Inc., Exide Technologies, Inc., 3M Company, Delphi Automotive PLC, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Aftermarket market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Aftermarket market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Aftermarket players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Aftermarket with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automotive Aftermarket submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

